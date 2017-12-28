Soul-based Branding Guru Vicky Ayala Brings Out Your Creativity

Spiritually based women gurus rock!

Vicky Ayala’s mission to help multi-passionate women embrace their authentic selves.

Abiola: How would you describe your mission and how did you know that this is what you are meant to do?

Creative expression is a HUGE emotional trigger for me and I think it comes from a deep place of honoring your voice and not having to apologize for who you are. Whether you're an excel nerd, an introverted empath, or a loud stripper from the Bronx - helping women own their authenticity and stand in their truth is something I feel is part of my sacred contract.

Abiola: What part of your personal journey led you to tune into your sacred contract?

Vicky: I am a child-less by choice 40 year old GenX single Puerto Rican woman, raised by a single teen mom raised in the NYC projects, who prioritizes ambition over all the cultural norms that I was "supposed" to value. My upbringing wasn't the most nurturing or conducive environment for someone with my personality. As a result, my outward personality doesn't always reflect my inner self and this has been one of my life lessons. I've been on this path for about 5 years and it's taken about that long to flesh out that this WAS my journey. I've spent 40 years trying to accept myself as myself and I feel that once I was able to surrender and honor who I was, then I was able to help others awaken their own journey of creative expression.

Abiola: That is beautiful. What gives you the courage to move forward? How do you not give in to your fears?

Vicky: I've learned that feelings are not actions so I don't fear my depression or anxiety as much as I used to. Now I give myself permission to feel fear, depression, and anxiety. I also create rituals around those emotions so that it helps me cope. When I'm feeling afraid I'll look at my past so that I can see previous accomplishments. I'll read my testimonials. I'll read old emails where someone has raved about me. That reminds me that awesomeness is in the eye of the beholder. When I am in my depression I'll listen to Spotify playlists. When I'm not in my depression I'll create different playlists that help put me in a different mood. The songs trigger memories that help me navigate the depression. Abiola: If someone has been where you were in the past and wants to grow exponentially, what should she do?

Vicky: Define where you want to go. It's easy to say "I want to be successful" but that's not really saying much. How do you define success? How will you know if you're successful? Be honest about where you want to go and declare it so that you can reverse engineer that as much as you can. Own it. If you want to travel the world then own that. If you want to lead a movement, own that. I see too many people say they want X but then either stay safe with how they pursue or they don't take that extra step to stand out. Don't minimize your dreams just because you or others think it's unrealistic. Everything is unrealistic until you make it real. Surrender to the journey. Whether you're trying to figure out who you are or you want to elevate your existing personal brand, you have to let go of what you think you know so that you can be open to what will present itself. The aspiring actress may think that she needs to be on a hit network show to get an Emmy only to realize that those once laughed at web series (I see you Netflix!) are now serious contenders.

Abiola: Every woman is a goddess. I am the Goddess of Self-Love and Self-Worth. What are you the Goddess of, Vicky?

Vicky: I am the Goddess of Creative Awakening because I give whimsical people permission to express their quirky self with wit, audacity and a colorful sense of style.

