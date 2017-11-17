SOUL TEACHERS: "How NOT to write a screenplay"

RECENTLY, I DISCOVERED I am the same age as Quentin Tarantino. Truly. There are so many similarities between us. For example, the year I turned 50, he turned 50. He used to run a video store, and I used to run to the video store.

Before I moved to Los Angeles, I was fascinated by the life of a Hollywood director. All that power and wealth, the chances to write for and direct the most talented people in the world.

Imagine.

MY PLAN FOR success was clear when I moved from Ohio to Los Angeles in August 2001. I was there to stay. I had found my niche. Through an excruciating, miraculous journey, God had led me there. I was as sure of that.

My plan was simple, based on Sylvester Stallone’s trajectory.

Do you know the story?

He wrote his Rocky screenplay in a week, attached himself to it as the lead actor, sold it, and then won an Academy Award.

I, too, intended to write a screenplay. While living in Hollywood, I was sure to meet a famous producer. He would glance at me, and recognize my talent. He would insist I leave teaching and direct my screenplay. And naturally, the resulting movie would be a cutting-edge, second-coming-of-Quentin, Academy-Award-winning, box-office hit.

After that, I would mix with the wealthy and famous. The money would pour into my puny checking account. My simple, teacherly lifestyle would transmogrify into one of Hollywood extravagance, stylish and edgy.

I had great confidence in my abilities. I met people easily — they liked me. Surely, they would see my natural talent. Surely, I would become as revered and honored as Tarantino.

I needed to learn the unofficial rules.

WHEN I ARRIVED in Los Angeles, I decided I had been placed in an ideal situation to write and sell that first big screenplay. My work at The Archer School with the children of parents in the movie Industry gave me access to some of the primary players in Hollywood — a requirement for success, people told me.

So why didn’t a famous parent decide to buy my screenplay and turn me into the next Tarantino?

It wasn’t that I was denied access. I could talk directly to the most powerful players in Hollywood. I directed some of their children in theatre productions, managed them in the student store I supervised, and worked with them on the newspaper staff I advised.

American Idol judge Randy Jackson lauded me as a “great teacher” in front of all the parents at the annual Spring Fundraiser, just before he auctioned off four American Idol tickets. I interacted with them — they knew who I was.

But eventually, I learned something important. Teaching a Hollywood power broker’s child — and using that relationship in order to break into the business — isn’t gaining access.

It’s breaking boundaries.

Ethical boundaries.

When Mr. Big Shot Director strides into school for a parent/teacher conference, he’s there as a parent, not as a world-famous, powerful director. There’s a reason he pays for high-priced schooling: he wants to know his daughter has committed teachers. As he chats about her grades, he doesn’t expect to fend off potential screenwriters disguised as teachers.

Learning my role was the most difficult lesson I learned in Los Angeles. It took me a long time to figure out I wasn’t part of the showbiz world. Even though I taught the children of the rich and the famous, I wasn’t one of them.

No, I was The Help.

Cindy was an activist and fundraiser for environmental causes. A personal friend of Al Gore.

Naturally, she was on Archer’s board of directors.

I had quickly deduced Cindy and I were fast friends.

She called me by my first name when she saw me. She always took the time to chat with me whenever we ran into each other. She was interested in my goals.

Clearly she had spotted my talent.

But that day in the drugstore, without realizing it, I stumbled into forbidden territory. When she expressed polite interest in my latest writing project, I downshifted smoothly into an elevator pitch.

“I’m writing a screenplay about a boy named David, whose friend is killed—”

“Wait!” Cindy’s eyes, which had been so kind and interested in me, suddenly shifted around me. “Steven, I can’t listen to this.” She opened her small, white purse and began searching for something.

I froze. Prickling sensations of embarrassment crept up my neck.

She looked up, realizing my distress. She took a deep breath. “You’ll need to get an agent if you have a screenplay.” She snapped her purse shut. “I’ll be happy to recommend one for you.”

She smiled, finally.

I drew in a deep breath of relief. I knew the top agent from Creative Artists Agency would soon be contacting me, thanks to Cindy’s recommendation.

“Thanks. I would appreciate that.”

And I did. Until several months went by, and I remembered our conversation.

No agent had appeared at my doorstep, eager to represent me. They hadn’t even bothered to call.

IT CONFUSED ME.

It took a writer-actor friend of mine in the business, Steven Huey — who wasn’t teaching middle-school students — to help me figure out what that studio exec’s wife feared most.

“She’s afraid she’ll be sued,” Huey told me over breakfast. We were eating at IHOP in West Los Angeles, and as usual, I had long finished my breakfast, while Huey was still nibbling through his sausages.

“You’re not a Bullshit Artist, as most people are in Los Angeles,” Huey observed, watching me with wicked amusement, “but you are full of shit. The thing about you, though, is even when you’re full of shit, you earnestly believe you know what you’re doing.”

Noting my shock, Huey continued his analysis, wickedly amused. “You must understand — I admire this quality in you.” His voice sounded genuine. “I wish I had it.”

“What quality?” I tried not to look insulted.

There was a long pause as Huey drank a long, stately drink of his orange juice, and began gnawing on his eggs. Slowly. Finally, the words came to him.

“You have a certain kind of resilience. You take failures in stride. In that way, you’re admirable . . . because you give yourself the creative license to screw up.”

SO MUCH FOR access.

I soon learned that the best thing about living in Los Angeles and interacting with people in the Business, as they call it, is that I learned a lot about writing I couldn’t have learned anywhere else.

It didn’t happen when I was trying to impress anyone. It happened when I foreswore ambition. It happened when I was listening. Because that’s the best way to learn how to write — hang out with really good writers, observe closely, then go away and practice what you’ve learned.

Writers I met in L.A. taught me how to think differently about the writing process. In fact, my experience there transformed the way I write and teach.

THE FINEST WRITING mentor I know is one I encountered by accident.

When I met him, I didn’t know about his connections. I didn’t see him as a ladder to success. I didn’t even know who he was. I was just doing my job, trying to help his daughter.

The meeting was memorable, in part, because it didn’t go well. His student was having a difficult time adjusting to the seventh grade — lessons about life everyone faces and hates — and during the resulting conference, there was plenty of drama between the mother and daughter.

Eventually, we got it all sorted out— while her father sat quietly, undisturbed by the chaos, to all intents and purposes invisible.

I remembered vaguely his name was Tom.

After the conference was over, Tom came alive. As he got up from the desk, his eyes lit on the latest copy of the play I was working on, bound like a screenplay and sitting on my desk.

Tom glanced at me. “That a screenplay?” There was curiosity in his voice.

“No, it’s a play.” I gestured dismissively. “One of my college buddies — a high school drama teacher in Ohio — commissioned me to adapt A Tale of Two Cities for the inauguration of their new theatre.”

Tom’s eyes lit up. “Would you like me to take a look at your play? Maybe meet for coffee to talk about it?”

I looked at him in surprise. Considering what I had learned about the way things worked in Hollywood, I wouldn’t have predicted anyone in the Industry to volunteer.

“Sure.” My heart shifted into high gear.

He picked up the script, and slipped it under his arm. And then the lively, curious face disappeared. He turned to his wife and daughter, once more the absent-minded writer, and trudged out of the room with them.

I HAD NO idea who Tom Rickman was, other than the father of one of my students, so as soon as I had a minute, I quickly googled him.

I stared at the screen, my heart sinking.

There was no chance he would call. He was being polite to his daughter’s teacher. I could kiss that script goodbye.

Next time I met Tom — if I ever did again — he would have forgotten who I was.

TO MY SURPRISE, Tom did not forget. Several days later, he called. Would I like to meet for coffee at a nearby Starbucks?

I hesitated, thinking.

Tom couldn’t have known I was still recovering from another mentoring session I’d had with a filmmaker I’ll call “The Master.”

I HAD MET this short, acerbic writer while singing in a local church choir. Like me, he was a tenor and a successful screenwriter who spent his career writing for a major studio.

Flattered by my interest, he offered to give me feedback on my new Dickens play. Several days after I gave him a copy, The Master rang me.

“I’ve read your play. How about dropping by?”

With pleasure, I agreed.

Surely this was the first step to fame and fortune.

To my surprise, there was no high-powered agent or even a press agent waiting at the apartment, eager to represent me. Instead, during a nightmarish five hours, The Master ripped apart my play, scene by scene, sentence by sentence, word by word, comma by comma … you get the idea.

He meant well. I’m sure of this. Just like any well-meaning high school English teacher who takes the time to go through a piece of your writing, line by line, pointing out every spelling error and punctuation mistake you’ve made — forgetting to tell you, of course, what they actually liked about it.

That conference steamrolled my ego. That conference wrung every ounce of joy out of my writing. That conference deleted any confidence I had as a writer.

It left me with nothing.

I decided I needed to face reality.

My writing was clearly trash.

Garbage.

There was no hope for me as a playwright or as a screenwriter. I should focus on what actually paid the bills.

Teaching.

But I brought the script to school with me the next day — a small literary tombstone to my dreams of becoming a screenwriter in Hollywood.

It just so happened I was having student-parent conferences that day, and between conferences, I stared mournfully at that lonely script — perched on my desk.

Which is where Tom spotted it.

Which is how he asked to read it.

Which is why I was now going to have coffee with him.

Did I really want to risk being torn limb for limb again by someone who actually knew how to write?

I must be a complete fool.

WHEN I WENT to meet Tom, two days later, I braced for the worst.

But once again, my expectations turned inside out.

Instead of the arrogance I expected from an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, I found a man who was kind, self-effacing, and humble.

He was completely focused on me as he sat listening, drinking coffee from a small white cup. Through his questions, he demonstrated a comprehensive knowledge of the play. He remembered every detail.

His respect for my writing potential was also evident. He offered practical suggestions for improving it.

Rather than trying to prove he knew more than I did — as The Master had done during that horrific, five-hour critique — he began our session by asking thoughtful questions, giving me the benefit of the doubt.

He was genuinely curious, fascinated by my choices. Why were there no written transitions between the scenes? Was I using a Brechtian distancing effect, as Bertolt Brecht had done in The Threepenny Opera?

Another thing he wanted to know. All of the scenes came directly from the novel. Had I considered creating original scenes? In my mind, what would be Sydney Carton’s primary motivation for going to the guillotine? How could I explore that within the dialogue?

HERE’S THE IMPORTANT thing I’ve observed about Soul Teachers — they treat other people as if they do know something.

Rather than lecturing me, Tom treated me as a writing colleague. He somehow knew the difference between ordering people about and inspiring them to create. When he gave me a suggestion, it became a seed rather than a paint-by-numbers lesson.

He counted on my imagination.

He collaborated with me to help me discover ideas, rather than giving me his own. Best of all, Tom was generous with his time. At the end of the first two-and-a-half hours, he turned to me. “I think we could spend some more time talking. Tomorrow?”

Although I spent the same amount of time with both men, at the end of five hours with Tom, the effect on me was dramatically different. I felt energized, and ready to work.

The next day he was waiting again at our table, along with a tall cup of coffee and a smile.

THE GREATEST GIFT Tom gave me was empathy.

He had been where I was — stranded behind my keyboard with no help in sight, convinced I would never get the story right. He knew how to collaborate with writers.

That day, sitting in Starbucks, he gave me what I needed.

When I was done talking to Tom, I didn’t walk away thinking about how great he was. I left convinced once again I could do this thing. I could make my play work for the stage.

Which is exactly what Tom intended me to think.

YEARS AGO, ONE of my graduating seniors sent me a thank you card. In it, she offered me a line by Lao Tzu, the Chinese philosopher.

“A leader is best when people barely know he exists,” Tzu wrote. “When his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves.”

Until I read this line, I believed the only great teachers acted like Mr. Keating in Dead Poets Society. Filled with charisma, they dominate the classroom.

How wrong I was.

When Tom walked through a crowd, he was invisible. Yet he counted among his students and colleagues some of the finest screenwriters and directors in the world.