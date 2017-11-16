Soulful Music Just in Time for the Holidays: Louis Price

Some millennials have yet to be introduced to the plethora of legendary artists that are the root of soul music. These artists have paved the way for today’s young talent and laid a foundation of musical rhythms and sounds that inhabit today’s hits. Among the many groups that are ingrained into baby boomers’ music is that of the legendary group: The Temptations. The Temptations were a star studded Motown group with a classic smooth and soulful tone. Besides their unique style they were best known for their professional uniformity. The American psyche was captivated by their television exposure which was the internet of their day. Their presence laid a much-used foundation for African American male singers from the 60’s to now. A member of their successful reign was a lead singer by the name of Louis Price.

Temptations

Louis Price grew up in Chicago in a musically gifted gospel family. In the late 70s, Price was asked to move to Los Angeles and replace Dennis Edwards of The Temptations. After being heard in Europe, Louis was asked to join The Drifters with Ben E. “Stand By Me” King and Johnny “Under The Boardwalk” Moore in England.

Since then, Price has consulted on music projects with artists like Seal. He has also performed at major televised awards shows, including Grammys with Beyonce and the Oscars with John Legend. Most recently Louis performed with Thirty Seconds to Mars “Walk On Water” on the VMA’s, and the Ellen Show.

One of the events he is most proud of is his annual winter concert. The theme of this event is title “Unpredictable.” The concert will be a fun frolic through the musical genres of Pop, R&B, Standard, Gospel and Motown favorites. The event is held in the Ann & Jerry Moss Theater at New Roads School in the Herb Alpert Educational Village. Expect to hear amazing vocal interpretations of your favorite melodies. There will also be special guest performances, original material, and rousing audience participation.

It is a concert for those who lived through the golden age of Pop music during the 60’s & 70’s. According to Price, this music has inspired new generations of performers. “Today’s generation would also love this concert. There is a new culture of music that crosses racial barriers and genres. It is soulful yet seasoned, and filled with a hope and energy that society needs.”

“You can appreciate the history of music, the style of music, and the future of music without even knowing it, cause you’re having so much fun!” says concert goer Phil Marks. The event will be held on at 8:00 pm on Saturday Dec. 16, 2017 at The Moss Theater: 3131 Olympic Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90404

To purchase your ticket visit: www.ItsMySeat.com/LouisPrice.