Soulful pop singer songwriter, Jules Rendell's new single explores the impact of friendship on mental well-being

'Old Friend' is the first single from Jules Rendell's forthcoming album Imagine, and is accompanied by a compelling and thought-provoking video by Dominic Döring.
Produced by Feranmi Oguns (Jake Isaac, Josh Record) and Bastian Testori from OL Music, ‘Old Friend’ is the follow up to the Lotusbloom EP (2014) and a new direction musically, with city-life soundscapes and gritty electronic sounds underpinning Jules' soulful vocals in a beautifully crafted, emotive pop song.
"I wanted to make music that reflected the sounds of the city I live in, and its pressures. When I was writing for the album, I felt such pressure around me; travelling at a million miles an hour but feeling like I was getting nowhere, concerned by how much sway 'success' had on my self worth. So I left London to see one of my oldest friends in Manchester and I felt centred again; I remembered who I was meant to be."
Exploring themes of mental health, self worth, perfectionism and imagination, the anticipated IMAGINE album is set for release in March 2018.
Birmingham-born Rendell made London her home a decade ago, where she has been honing her craft as a singer, songwriter, vocal arranger and backing vocalist (JP Cooper, Beverly Knight, X Factor, Gorillaz to name a few). Her live performances include a sell out show at the London Hippodrome, O2 Islington, Manchester Academy and a live performance on Robert Elms BBC London show. TV and film credits include OH TV, The Ayala Show, BBC 1Xtra live session (with vocal group Get Gospel) and a placement on US feature film, The Father's Love for her song 'Thank You'.
'Old Friend' is now available on all digital and streaming platforms.
