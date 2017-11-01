Soulful pop singer songwriter, Jules Rendell's new single explores the impact of friendship on mental well-being

'Old Friend' is the first single from Jules Rendell's forthcoming album Imagine, and is accompanied by a compelling and thought-provoking video by Dominic Döring.

Download ‘Old Friend’ on iTunes:

Produced by Feranmi Oguns (Jake Isaac, Josh Record) and Bastian Testori from OL Music, ‘Old Friend’ is the follow up to the Lotusbloom EP (2014) and a new direction musically, with city-life soundscapes and gritty electronic sounds underpinning Jules' soulful vocals in a beautifully crafted, emotive pop song.

Stream ‘Old Friend’ on Spotify:

"I wanted to make music that reflected the sounds of the city I live in, and its pressures. When I was writing for the album, I felt such pressure around me; travelling at a million miles an hour but feeling like I was getting nowhere, concerned by how much sway 'success' had on my self worth. So I left London to see one of my oldest friends in Manchester and I felt centred again; I remembered who I was meant to be."

Exploring themes of mental health, self worth, perfectionism and imagination, the anticipated IMAGINE album is set for release in March 2018.

WATCH ‘OLD FRIEND’ HERE:

Birmingham-born Rendell made London her home a decade ago, where she has been honing her craft as a singer, songwriter, vocal arranger and backing vocalist (JP Cooper, Beverly Knight, X Factor, Gorillaz to name a few). Her live performances include a sell out show at the London Hippodrome, O2 Islington, Manchester Academy and a live performance on Robert Elms BBC London show. TV and film credits include OH TV, The Ayala Show, BBC 1Xtra live session (with vocal group Get Gospel) and a placement on US feature film, The Father's Love for her song 'Thank You'.

'Old Friend' is now available on all digital and streaming platforms.