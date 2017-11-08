Sound Advice for First Time Novel Writers From a Seasoned Pro

What is some good advice for people who want to write their first longer work of fiction? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

First, get your tools in order. If you have not yet written short fiction, write some short stories first. It’s easier to learn carpentry by building a table than it is to learn when you’re also trying to build a house.

But if you’ve already done your short fiction and are ready to write a novel, my best advice is that nobody writes a novel. You only write a scene, and then another scene. In short fiction, there might be three scenes. In a novel there are hundreds. They pile up.

Learn how to write dialogue. Actually, on my blog at Home there’s a list of tips for writers, and they all will help. But dialogue is usually the worst. Try not to be too ‘talky’.

And don’t expect it to take a year. A short story is like a love affair. If it doesn’t work out, well, what are you out? A few weeks. Onward. Where a novel is a marriage. You might spend four years on that book, maybe eight years. Do you love it enough to want to spend a significant chunk of your life with this subject, with these characters? Write the short story and see how you feel about it.