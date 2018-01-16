South Asian Spotlight: Kiran Rai (AKA KayRay)

Actor, model and YouTuber. It's no surprise that Kiran Rai is a triple threat. Better known as "KayRay" on her social networks and YouTube, Rai initially began her journey on social media to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming an actor.

Throughout the past three years, Rai has been using her platform to primarily focus on addressing taboos within the South Asian community, through the short films she’s been a part of. Films include: Kirpa, a story about an arts student trying to pursue her dreams while struggling to fulfill her parents wishes, Ananke which talks about dating violence and her most recent short film, Haneri which is centered around mental health within the Punjabi community.

In addition to that, Rai is actively involved in charity work. In the past, she’s worked with Khalsa Aid - an international relief work organization that assists victims in disaster situations. Rai travelled to Haiti with the organization and documented the trip, creating another short film called Himmat.