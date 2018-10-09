'South Park' Mocks Brett Kavanaugh With A Piece Of Poo

The Comedy Central cartoon posted a preview Monday of this week’s episode featuring Mr. Hankey the Christmas Poo at a hearing. The scene is strikingly similar to when Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) questioned Kavanaugh over yearbook references to words like “boofed” ― a term for anal sex, or introducing drugs or alcohol into the rectum. Kavanaugh claimed it was a reference to flatulence.

It seems Mr. Hankey is being misunderstood as well, in the clip above. A Mr. Waithouse asks the sniffling caca character about his past declaration that everybody in South Park is a douchebag.

Mr. Hankey has a doozy of a response.

Kavanaugh was confirmed and sworn in as Supreme Court justice despite allegations of sexual misconduct, and his evasive and dishonest answers about his drinking.

We’ll see what happens to Mr. Hankey.

Watch the teaser above.

“South Park” also has taken on school shootings and the Catholic church sex abuse scandal in episodes this season (its 22nd), according to The Hollywood Reporter.