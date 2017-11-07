Southeast Asia’s Digital Marketplace Expanding Rapidly - tracking digital trends with Atul Madan

Southeast Asia’s digital content landscape is evolving rapidly. In fact, “internet penetration over the past year grew by over 30 percent,” according to Atul Madan, Vice President and head of Digital Services at Mahindra Comviva. With more than 20 years’ experience in the field, he’s been tracking digital trends since the early days of the internet. Internet usage in Southeast Asia has grown a lot in that time.

Many parts of Southeast Asia have experienced unprecedented growth in the use of digital content in the past few years and it looks like that trend will continue. Countries such as Myanmar, which just 5 years ago had very little access to digital content, are leading the way. Keeping up with the changes in order to take advantage of opportunities is a challenge, but Madan’s insights do make the picture a little clearer.

Market Size and Trends

To put things in perspective, there are more than 644 million potential internet users in Southeast Asia, but currently only slightly more than 50% of them are online. That means there’s a lot of potential for growth. As you might expect online access varies from country to country, but as Madan points out the trend is towards constant growth year over year.

The Importance of Mobile Content

One of the reasons that internet usage has taken off is because of access to mobile networks. Desktops and laptops can be cost prohibitive, but affordable smartphones have changed the game. With rising incomes and increasingly sophisticated consumers, Southeast Asia is embracing the digital age. All of these new potential customers are an opportunity for digital content providers. The challenge is figuring out how to take advantage of this expanding market.

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach that will work in the region. As Madan points out, “in Malaysia and the Philippines, social networking applications rule, whereas, customers in Singapore and Thailand turn to messaging and gaming respectively.”

Content providers have to understand these regional differences if they’re going to profit from the healthy growth in internet usage.

Social Media Adoption

Madan believes that Social Media is gaining in prominence all over the region. He notes that, “72 million subscribers were using social media platforms for the first time in the 12 month period before January this year.”

Social media penetration ranges from only 26% in Myanmar to 86% in Brunei. Looking at the raw data can be a little misleading though. As we’ve already pointed out and as Madan emphasizes, Myanmar’s growth in internet usage has actually been quite impressive. He reminds us that, “Merely five years ago, Facebook was still blocked in the country.” In that light, Myanmar’s growth in social media usage is impressive.

Messaging Apps

Madan’s had the opportunity to work in a number of different roles at Mahindra Comviva and each one has provided him with insights into how different areas of the world access digital content. He’s worked in the financial services side of the business and he was instrumental in helping to grow the company’s footprint in Africa.

In his present role as Vice President of Digital Services, he’s had the opportunity to observe firsthand the difference in popularity of various messaging apps in Southeast Asia. Popular applications include LINE, BBM, Facebook Messenger, and Viber, but their popularity differs by country. In Thailand LINE is quite strong, but in the Philippines Facebook Messenger is the top choice of most internet users.

Digital content providers that want to increase their business in the region need to be aware of the differences. For example, if they want to reach the most people in the Philippines LINE is not the way to go, but this would be an effective strategy in Thailand. Madan says there is no clear winner and that’s why businesses need to take a country-by-country approach to business strategy.

The Popularity of Mobile Gaming

Another area that’s experiencing strong growth in the region is mobile gaming. It’s already a billion dollar industry and it will continue to keep growing. The majority of mobile gamers are under the age of 35 and in Southeast Asia, the strongest gaming markets are in Thailand and the Philippines. It’s in these markets that gaming companies will have the most success, but mobile gaming is popular in all of Southeast Asia.

Madan expects the gaming industry to continue to grow in popularity in these countries. He feels this will create “increased revenue opportunities for game manufacturers,” and this will lead to “a very healthy boost to the segment overall.”

Video on Demand

Perhaps the most competitive segment in the digital content market is the video on demand industry. This includes a wide range of content providers including companies such as YouTube, Netflix, and of course Facebook. It’s always been a challenge for companies like these to develop a loyal customer base, and that’s not likely to change any time soon. With so many choices available, internet users like to use a variety of platforms.

Some companies choose to provide their content freely and others have developed a subscription-based model such as Netflix. There isn’t one particular model that’s cornering the market in Southeast Asia, but there’s no shortage of demand for these services either. Madan sees the marketplace as a bit chaotic and national and regional content providers further complicate it. The jury’s still out on whether subscription based services or advertising supported services will prevail, but video on demand service will continue to gain strength in the region.

Sources of Monetization

While all of the digital content choices we’ve discussed so far are different, their providers all face the same problem – how do they monetize their business? Madan believes it’s the most significant challenge that these companies have to deal with.

With so much diversity in Southeast Asia, the waters are even murkier. Strategies that have had some success include offering micropayments, bundling options, and expanded content offerings.