Two Fast-Moving Fires Rip Through Los Angeles, Ventura Counties

As of Friday, there were five fatalities from the Camp fire but no casualties reported in the Southern California blazes.

A teen center in Thousand Oaks that was used Thursday night as a family reunification center in the wake of the massacre at the city’s Borderline Bar & Grill turned into an evacuation center the following day as the community was hit by back-to-back disasters.

Roughly 75 percent of Thousand Oaks had evacuated on Friday evening, Mayor Andrew Fox said at Friday’s press briefing, which likely means some residents who were affected by the shooting were also forced to leave their homes due to the fire.

The recent fires are part of a growing trend of devastating, year-round blazes that officials say have become the “new normal” for California. In the last year, the state has witnessed some of the most destructive fires in its history.

Newsom has pledged to address the crisis in part by improving vegetation management and investing in new technologies to better predict and respond to wildfires.