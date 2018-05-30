Mom Blasts Southwest Airlines For Asking To 'Prove' Biracial Son Was Hers

A Southwest Airlines employee asked a college basketball coach over the weekend to “prove” that her biracial son was hers, the woman said Monday.

Lindsay Gottlieb, head women’s basketball coach at the University of California, Berkeley said she was flying from Denver to Oakland with her 1-year-old son Jordan when the airline employee requested his birth certificate.

Gottlieb said she didn’t have the official document, though offered his passport, which lists him as having a different last name.

“She said, well, how do I know that you’re the mother?” Gottlieb recalled to KPIX News. Gottlieb is white and Jordan’s father is black.

KPIX Lindsay Gottlieb is seen playing with her 1-year-old son, Jordan.

Not satisfied, Gottlieb said the employee asked her to “prove” that she’s the child’s mother by showing a Facebook post instead.

Gottlieb tweeted about the experience, calling it “demeaning and insensitive, not to mention inefficient,” and suspects that it wasn’t her son’s last name but his skin color that caused the holdup.

The “mother next to me said she’s never been asked for proof despite [having a different] last name,” Gottlieb tweeted, adding that she wasn’t shocked by this since that woman’s family wasn’t mixed race.

@SouthwestAir I’m appalled that after approx 50 times flying with my 1 year old son, ticket counter personnel told me I had to “prove” that he was my son, despite having his passport. She said because we have different last name. My guess is because he has a different skin color. — Lindsay Gottlieb (@CalCoachG) May 28, 2018

Southwest Airlines, in a statement obtained by HuffPost, said it apologized to Gottlieb and her family if the questioning made her feel uncomfortable, stating “that is never our intention.”

“Southwest Airlines’ policy is to verify lap children are younger than the age of two by reviewing a birth certificate or government-issued identification,” the statement said. “Certain international locations require us to verify additional paperwork for those traveling with a minor. Domestic travel does not require carriers to match last names of a child and guardian.”

Southwest Airlines’ website states that those wanting to fly with their infant on their lap must obtain a Boarding Verification Document from a ticket counter, which requires a birth certificate to fill out.

The airline did not specify in its statement whether the request for Jordan’s birth certificate was due to his last name or race. It added that they will “emphasize the coaching moment with our Employee as we ensure our policies are properly followed.”

Though other mothers ― including of mixed race children ― have expressed on social media being equally upset over the incident, many others have also defended the airline, including model Chrissy Teigen.

airlines have asked this of me, too, with my daughter. once I learned it's a precaution for the very real threat of child trafficking, I stopped being exasperated with it. Now I'm kind of worried when they don't ask. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 29, 2018

Teigen, who has two young children with her musician and actor husband John Legend, who is black, said she has also been stopped by airlines with this similar request.

“Once I learned it’s a precaution for the very real threat of child trafficking, I stopped being exasperated with it. Now I’m kind of worried when they don’t ask,” she tweeted to Gottlieb and Southwest Airlines Tuesday.