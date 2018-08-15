Southwest Airlines Cracks Down On Emotional Support Animals

Emotional support animals had a tough day on Tuesday, with Southwest Airlines’ announcement of tighter rules and reports that Royal Caribbean is banning them from cruise ships.

Southwest is limiting passengers to one emotional support animal per person, the Los Angeles Times reported. The only emotional support animals that will be permitted on flights are dogs, cats and miniature horses, and the animals must be kept on a leash or in a carrier at all times.

“We want to make sure our guidelines are clear and easy to understand while providing customers and employees a comfortable and safe experience,” the Times quoted Steve Goldberg, the airline’s senior vice president of operations and hospitality, as saying.

Southwest joins a number of other airlines that have tightened restrictions on emotional support animals. The spotlight fell on travelers with emotional support animals in January, when United Airlines refused to allow a woman to board a flight with an emotional support peacock.

Am I the only person who didn't hear about the woman who was not allowed to take her "Emotional Support Peacock" on a United Airlines flight, in January? pic.twitter.com/TGYQBEKBLh — SP_NYC (@239_nyc) April 2, 2018

Also on Tuesday, Royal Caribbean reportedly said it will ban all emotional support animals from cruises. The cruise line said emotional support animals are not covered by the Americans With Disabilities Act, according to CBS Miami.