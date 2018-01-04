Sow The Wind

One of the most perplexing things about Trump’s presidency for me is that so many people in the Christian church support him. I understand the desire for a seat on the Supreme Court, that is quite important, but why would people, in the name of Jesus, serve an antichrist? There is literally nothing other than species that Donald Trump shares in common with Jesus Christ. I confess that I pray very hard about this question.

If our children would brag incessantly, only praising themselves and even when they are wrong, if they would lie all the time, if they would disrespect everybody else in the room, treating them like lesser individuals, if they would bully or mock others, if our children ever do that, most responsible parents correct them immediately. That is deviant, anti-social behavior. This would seem particularly true of parents wanting to raise godly children.

Yet, Donald Trump does all of these things, and people who would not tolerate such behavior from their own children voted him into power. The loyalty of Christians to Trump is one of the main reasons he won.

I have felt that contradiction deeply. It simply does not make sense for good people to support Donald Trump, given that he always chooses to behave in ways that should get children punished and make them feel legitimately ashamed of themselves. There has hardly ever been a better example of a worldly man, of a reprobate mind.

Then it dawned on me: We reap what we sow.

These government institutions which protect us and provide us with a free social context have been established by God. The Constitution, The Bill of Rights - these documents were established by God. The officials of government, imperfect though they may be, have been established by God.

When Barack Obama was elected president, much of the Christian church rallied against him, and a bitter smear campaign it was. To hear conservative Christians tell it, Obama was a tidal wave of evil, doing terrible damage to the country, just like Fox News said.

But Obama is and always has been a good man, a man trying his best to govern well, to provide for the welfare of all of us. Even if one believes it is too much government, socialism, etc., Obama is still a good man. He did not deserve the vitriol, the poison, the general warfare against his character which emerged from the Christian right.

People spent 8 years maligning and fighting against the servant God sent to help us, working through the institutions God established to help us. People spent 8 years falsely demonizing Obama, crying wolf, and now, blinded by that sin, they are currently applauding and supporting an actual wolf named Trump, a person behaving in ways which would make any demon proud.

They sowed the wind, as The Book of Proverbs says, and now they are reaping the whirlwind.

What a deep and profound blindness! When I consider that white supremacists claim Trump as their leader, because they are racists and he is also racist, that makes perfect sense - an antichrist is right up a white supremacist’s alley. How can they see the truth? White Evangelicals, on the other hand, should know better than to serve a demonstrably evil man, a racist, let alone a narcissist, a bully, a pussy-grabber, etc.

But they don’t know better. It boggles my mind. And how will they ever turn? How does one come to understand that they have been calling evil good and good evil for the past 10 years? Wouldn’t they just keep listening to the propaganda on Fox?

I fear - and I am probably correct - that only suffering will make the blindness go away. Not suffering brought by God - he brought us good servants and good institutions - but suffering brought about by their own choices. As far as I can tell, nobody will do well under the governance of an antichrist accept those rich enough or convenient enough to be of use to the antichrist, because, by definition, an antichrist is only in it for themselves and nobody else.

Trump doesn’t love America - he could never attack and undermine the First Amendment and our most important institutions of justice if he did; no, Donald Trump loves and praises and worships only himself. It is to my mind inevitable that such a leader, given time and room, will do immense damage and cause massive suffering.

Trump is a scourge for the conservative church, for racists in the hands of a holy God repaying the sins of rejecting and making war against his servant Obama. And don’t you see? It isn’t God zapping from above, it is the natural outflow of our terrible attitudes and decisions about those who will govern us.

We made this mess when we voted - we are one country. The conservative church made this mess, and I am justifiably afraid for them. They haven’t a prayer of being right or of maintaining their moral authority, and many of them are bound for hell itself.

We reap what we sow. That has been true for millennia for a reason.