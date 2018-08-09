Twitter Users Offer Trump Their Own Space Force Logo Ideas

It’s official: The Trump administration says it will create a sixth branch of the U.S. military known as the “Space Force” by 2020.

But President Donald Trump is leaving the heavy lifting to his supporters ― at least where the logo is concerned.

A campaign email is asking Trumpers to vote on one of six Space Force logos that will be emblazoned on future Trump campaign items. Recipients are asked to pick a logo and donate to the campaign.

Yes, it's real. Here's the email I got from the Trump campaign. pic.twitter.com/6UC4LxzPwe — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 9, 2018

Each of the logos features the words “Space Force.” There’s one that says “Mars Awaits,” even though, as The Hill points out, the proposed military branch is about defense, not exploration.

NBC News correspondent Kasie Hunt posted the logos so non-Trump supporters could also see what’s being considered.

Trump campaign asks supporters to vote for the new Space Force logo pic.twitter.com/rIvd8AcHEh — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) August 9, 2018

Over on Twitter, where the mere idea of a “Space Force” was widely mocked, people couldn’t help but offer logo concepts they felt were more appropriate.

They decided on this one. pic.twitter.com/xJpWtTt3fQ — Tan Matt (@Tann_Matt) August 9, 2018

Hi @realDonaldTrump I heard you are looking for logos for your new SPACE FORCE! As a professional graphic designer, I would like to offer you my logo design idea, free of charge! It's the least I can do to give back. pic.twitter.com/oe522hVdzc — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) August 9, 2018

I made a Space Force logo. I call it AND OVER 1,000 ARE DEAD pic.twitter.com/Xv2kPbVw8D — Scott Stowell (@scottstowell) August 9, 2018

One made a slight adjustment to one of the contenders.

But while some are offering up logo ideas, MSNBC broadcaster Katy Tur already has a theme song that she sang on Thursday in an intentionally nasal voice.