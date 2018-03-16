HUFFPOST FINDS
03/16/2018 04:38 pm ET

Space-Saving Storage Ideas That Will Maximize Your Small Bathroom

There are more hidden storage spaces than you think
By Amanda Pena

As someone who newly moved into an apartment with a smaller bathroom, the thought of where I’m to put my blowdryer, shower accessories, hair products, extra towels, and other bath essentials is what keeps me up at night.

Luckily, your small bathroom can actually give you more storage than you think. Those hidden crevices between your sink and toilet or the space above your toilet are areas that we usually don’t think to maximize in terms of space, but when you’ve got a tiny bathroom, these tips and tricks are what will prevent you from having to chuck your 10 bottles of shampoo.

If you’re in need of some small space bathroom inspo, see below for 10 space-saving storage ideas that will maximize your small bathroom.

  • 1 Over The Door Basket
    Jet
    Hide the clutter with this inexpensive over the door basket that not only makes space for other under the sink storage but keeps it out of sight. Get it here.
  • 2 Slim Storage Cart 3 Tier
    Amazon
    Think that tight, unused space can't be of any use to you? Think again. Turn it into some serious storage with this 3-tier cart from Amazon. Get it here.
  • 3 Sliding Storage Mirror
    Urban Outfitters
    With three interior shelves for ample storage, this storage mirror will be the new defining piece of your small bathroom. Get it here.
  • 4 Cabinet Shelf
    Amazon
    Under the sink storage is almost always wasted because we're not using that extra height. Make use of that height with cheap cabinet shelves. Get them here.
  • 5 Hanging Organizer
    Amazon
    Both Brittany and I purchased this for our apartment bathrooms as it fits so much, looks chic, and is made of a jute-textured fabric that's breathable and mildew-resistant. Get it here.
  • 6 Over the Toilet Cabinet
    Wayfair
    That space above your toilet can actually be useful. With open shelves, two cubbies, and a knob pull-adorned cabinet, it's the perfect solution to your tiny bathroom. Get it here.
  • 7 Rolling Organizer For Standing Sink
    Bed Bath and Beyond
    If you've got a standing sink, then you've got storage that you didn't even know you could use. The space around it may be awkward, but this rolling organizer is ergonomically designed to fit around that tight squeeze. Get it here.
  • 8 Shower Caddy
    Urban Outfitters
    Organization doesn't just have to happen outside the shower. For under $30, this shower caddy has adjustable tiers for maximized storage support. Get it here.
  • 9 Expandable Towel Rack
    The Container Store
    Mini towel racks for your face towel or guest hand towels are always a necessity in a smaller bathroom. Get them here.
  • 10 Over The Door Hook
    Urban Outfitters
    If you're in need of an organizer to hang your robe, shower cap, and towels, get this minimalist over the door hook for easy access to your bath essentials. Grab it here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
