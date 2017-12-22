SpaceX Launch Startles Millions In North America 12/22/2017

Space X Launches 10 satellites simultaneously. The sparcely publicized launch startled and fringed millions of people on North America.
The Space X two-stage Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California tonight (Dec. 22) at 11:27 p.m. EST (8:27 p.m. local California time, 0427 on Dec. 23 GMT), lofting 10 communications satellites for the commercial Iridium Next constellation. This is the fourth set of 10 satellites in a series of 75 total satellites that SpaceX will launch for Iridium’s next generation global satellite constellation, Iridium® NEXT.
