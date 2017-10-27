What's Next In Spain And Catalonia's Month Of Political Chaos

October 2017 will go down in Spanish history as a month of stunning political confusion and chaos.

Turmoil surrounding Catalonia’s push for independence from Spain boiled over on Oct. 1, when residents of the autonomous region voted for their long-sought secession in a highly controversial referendum deemed illegal by the Spanish government.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont subsequently vowed to continue separation talks with Spain. But the following week, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced he would seek the Senate’s permission to “sack the Catalan president and his government,” sparking massive protests in Barcelona, Catalonia’s capital.

The rising tensions between Madrid and Barcelona came to a head on Friday, when Puigdemont made a symbolic independence declaration in a historic display of defiance.

Madrid moved to impose direct rule over the region minutes later, dashing hopes for Catalan sovereignty. Before the day was over, the Spanish government had dissolved Catalonia’s Parliament and revoked its autonomy.

Spain will now have full authority over the region’s economic, financial, tax and budget matters, as well as its police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra. A group of pro-independence officers have already refused to follow Spanish orders, including those which would remove Catalan lawmakers from office. Rajoy removed the police chief, Josep Lluís Trapero, on Friday.

“Spain is living through a sad day,” Rajoy said. “We believe it is urgent to listen to Catalan citizens, to all of them, so that they can decide their future and nobody can act outside the law on their behalf.”

Other European leaders have spoken out to advocate for a peaceful end to the hostilities.

“For [the European Union], nothing changes. Spain remains our only interlocutor,” said Donald Tusk, president of the European Council. “I hope the Spanish government favors force of argument, not argument of force.”

Rajoy vowed to hold regional elections on Dec. 21 to replace Puigdemont’s administration. As Reuters reported, a recent opinion poll from the newspaper El Periódico suggested such a vote would likely have a similar outcome to the last snap election in 2015, when a coalition of pro-separatist parties formed a minority government.

As Spain plunges deeper into constitutional crisis, it is unclear how Catalonia’s pro-secession population will respond. The Catalan National Assembly issued a widespread call for nonviolent civil disobedience, and urged civil servants to disregard orders from Madrid.

Spanish riot police fired rubber bullets against unarmed Catalans in an attempt to prevent them from voting in the outlawed Oct. 1 referendum, leading to fears that confrontations between Spanish authorities and independence supporters could once again turn violent.