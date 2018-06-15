Spain Hits Cristiano Ronaldo With Tax Penalty Ahead Of World Cup Match With Portugal

Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo has settled a tax-evasion case with Spain’s treasury for a two-year suspended prison sentence and an 18.8 million euro ($21.8 million) fine.

The punishment, announced Friday as Ronaldo and his Portugal team prepared to face rival Spain in a World Cup match, followed the soccer star’s guilty plea last year to evading 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million) in taxes. Ronaldo denied the charge, even though he pleaded guilty.

Spanish law allows first-time offenders to serve sentences of less than two years on probation, as long as they commit no further violations, according to Spanish outlet El Mundo.

People on Twitter couldn’t help but note the timing of the announcement.

So Cristiano Ronaldo has received a 2 year suspended sentence and a £16.6 million fine for tax fraud in Spain on the day he plays vs Spain.



Coincidence? 😂 — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) June 15, 2018

I absolutely LOVE that Spain drops this news about Portugal's best player the day they happen to be playing against each other in the World Cup. Your move, @Cristiano. https://t.co/073F7NrhNv — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) June 15, 2018

Spanish Tax Office hitting Cristiano Ronaldo with a 18.8 Million penalty and 2 years in prison for tax evasion on the day Portugal play Spain. Probably trying to divert his attention from tonights match. Embarrassing act from the Spanish Tax Office. — 🇪🇸 (@vjfootball93) June 15, 2018

Bravo 🇪🇸....dropping this the day of their #WorldCup game: “Cristiano Ronaldo pleads guilty and reaches an agreement with Spain’s tax agency: 2 years of a suspended jail sentence and €18.8m in fines”. https://t.co/rcxCKlhJO5 — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 15, 2018

World Cup is serious! Spain announcing Ronaldo’s 2 year sentence the morning of the game is hysterical. — TheBigDeBowski (@jonathndebellis) June 15, 2018

Of course, before an important game, there’s the news about Cristiano & the tax issue. Of course. — TheCristianoFan (@TheCristianoFan) June 15, 2018