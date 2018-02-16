Spanish Commentator Absolutely Loses It Over Country's First Olympic Medal

Spain scooped up its first Winter Olympics medal since 1992 on Thursday.

And Regino Hernández Martín’s bronze in the men’s snowboard cross event was enough to send Eurosport commentator José Manuel Hernández Tallada into a mini-meltdown:

The sportscaster couldn’t contain his excitement about his countryman’s historic performance in video that his Eurosport colleague Fernando Ruiz shared online (see above).

As the race reached its thrilling conclusion, Hernández Tallada jumped up and down and punched the air inside the studio where he was watching a livestream of the games. The video has since gone viral.

Prior to Hernández Martín’s medal-winning run, Spain last ascended the podium at a Winter Olympics some 26 years ago in Albertville, France, when Blanca Fernández Ochoa secured the third spot in the women’s Alpine skiing event.