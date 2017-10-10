Spanish Kittens Dumped in Trash at just Two Days Old!

The arrival of spring in Andalucia brings with it two things guaranteed; sunshine and kittens! Whilst many of us can think of nothing better than that, sadly the start of kitten season in Spain signals a period cruelty and suffering for many of the nation’s cats. The exact number of feral cats in Spain is unknown but they are a familiar site in any spanish town.Thousands of unwanted cats are born in Andalucía every year, some are lucky enough to find refuge in the mountains but many suffer horrible lives filled with hunger, pain and cruelty. In an ideal world all cats and kittens would have loving homes but sadly this is not the case,and in Spain stray cats are often treated as vermin.

It was on such a spring day in 2016 that kittens, who were only two days old, were thrown in into a trash-bag and left to die. Sadly, one of them had already passed away, but the other two had held on very tightly to their tiny lives and were meowing at the top of their lungs for someone to save them. They were in luck when an animal lover heard them as she was throwing her rubbish away.

Katherine Napper who runs a trap-neuter-release program called ‘Cats of Las Alpujarras’ responded to a call for help and agreed to hand rear them. She named them Ninja and Samurai in homage to their fight for life, and together they became the Trash-Bag Warriors.

From the beginning they had so much energy, climbing around their bed, clinging on to everything. Ninja was the smallest, on the first day he weighed in at tiny 135g whereas Samurai was a little bigger with 148g. She weighed them every day to make sure they were putting on weight.

After a few days of bottle feeding every two hours they were doing really well. It was great to see them so active and wriggly but Katie was sure they were looking for their mum cat and felt a bit sad to see them suckling on each others’ toes!!

By the end of the first week they started to look a little bit more like cats every day, especially when their ears unfolded and their eyes opened for the first time. As a special treat the Warriors had their first experience of the great outdoors at four weeks old, they were quite unsure about the grass at first but they really liked the sunshine and Ninja even did a little skip. At the end of the day they were happy to get home to their cat pen.

They were little bundles of energy and enjoyed lots of little ninja warrior play-fights with each other. Nobody could ever feel bored with these little mites around, they always put on a fantastic show!

They both seemed to be doing really well despite their rough start in life so it was a shock to everyone when Sami caught an infection and became very ill with a mystery illness that would eventually be diagnosed at feline infectious peritonitis. Eventually his little body already weakened by his hard start in life gave up fighting. Katie knew that the kindest thing for him was to let him go and say goodbye when he no longer snuggled and purred and didn’t want to explore outside. It was heartbreaking for many people whose lives he’d touched, and a huge loss for his now “big” brother, Ninja. Ninja misses Samurai, but continues to do really well and has bonded with Katie’s older cats and our newest addition to the family, a rescued black and white cat called Dexter.

Samurai’s struggle inspired Katie to educate a new generation of animals lovers in Spain and has written a book about their journey called ‘Kitten Rescue Tales’. You can find out more about Cats of Las Alpujarras and enjoy lots of videos of the Trash-bag Warriors on the Help Cats of Las Alpujarras Facebook page.