More than 90% of sexual assault victims on college campuses do not report the assault according to the National Criminal Justice Reference. Furthermore 1 in 5 women and 1 in 16 men are sexually assaulted while in college according to the U.S. Department of Justice. When you look at the statistical aspect this seems all more real. Imagine one of your family, or friends that hold on to this horrid secret for fear of retaliation or retribution. Then, finally when they decide it is time to speak their truth it is too late. They are not taken seriously and the accused is not being held accountable for their actions. It is simply getting written off and swept under a very big rug that it does not belong under. If these victims are heard maybe that 90% would be dramatically lower. If there was not a stigma associated with telling your truth maybe that would put fear in these predators hearts. There are parents that trust their children will be safe on a college campus, when essentially they are not. No one expects to be assaulted and when it does happen the only things that comes to mind is fight or flight. Then, lets say for example a prominent member of the University is the perpetrator. That makes it even harder for anyone to want to speak their truth, because they feel now more than ever that they will not be heard. As a whole rape is the most under reported crime, with 63% of sexual assaults not reported to police, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. This should never be the case no victim no matter how old should feel like they will not be taken seriously. Additionally, there is a statue of limitations on rape, but not murder. When I personally feel like they should be help in the same regard. No one, whether man or woman should be silenced if they become a victim of sexual assault, nor should they fear ridicule. Speak up. Fight back. Don’t ever let the perpetrator win.