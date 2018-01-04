[Special Edition]: I’m Celebrating 300 Episodes!

I’m celebrating my 300th episode. With a GIANT episode. I took all the best clips from years and years of podcast. And recorded some new “behind the scenes” thoughts and ideas about each clip (what I learned and why I loved this guest, how they helped me and how they can help you, too). You’ll hear advice and EXCLUSIVE stories from Mark Cuban, Tony Robbins, Arianna Huffington, Sara Blakely, Tim Ferriss, Ryan Holiday and the list goes on. THIS is episode 300! And I can’t thank you enough for listening.
P.S. If want to go back to hear the full episodes with these guests, click below:
Ep. 217 – Tony Robbins: About The Time Tony Robbins Smashed The Podcast Table (and other things I learned)
Ep. 290 - Ray Dalio: Principles for Investing in a Meaningful Life (Tested Strategies from 1 of the World's Wealthiest Investors)
