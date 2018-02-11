Olympic Speed Skating Photo Finish Is Almost Too Close To Call

Two thousandths of a second was the difference between second and third place in Sunday’s 5,000m men’s speed skating final at the Winter Olympics.

Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen secured the silver medal in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with a time of 6:11:616. Norway’s Sverre Lunde Peterson finished in 6:11:618 to nab bronze.

The BBC shared a dramatic snap of the rivals’ photo finish to Twitter:

Sven Kramer, of the Netherlands, won gold with his performance in the subsequent race, which he finished in an Olympic Record time of 6:09:76.