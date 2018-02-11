SPORTS
Olympic Speed Skating Photo Finish Is Almost Too Close To Call

Just 0.002 of a second separated the rivals.

By Lee Moran

Two thousandths of a second was the difference between second and third place in Sunday’s 5,000m men’s speed skating final at the Winter Olympics.

Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen secured the silver medal in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with a time of 6:11:616. Norway’s Sverre Lunde Peterson finished in 6:11:618 to nab bronze.

The BBC shared a dramatic snap of the rivals’ photo finish to Twitter:

Sven Kramer, of the Netherlands, won gold with his performance in the subsequent race, which he finished in an Olympic Record time of 6:09:76.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos via Getty Images
Silver medalist Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada, left, gold medalist Sven Kramer of the Netherlands, center, and bronze medalist Sverre Lunde Pedersen of Norway, right, celebrate their medals from the men's 5000m speed skating.

