Spice Girl Mel B. has a bizarre keepsake in her wardrobe: A piece of her own skin that she keeps in a jar.

On Monday, the “America’s Got Talent” judge appeared on the British panel show “Loose Women” to explain the reason for the skin souvenir.

Mel B. was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder that she said stemmed from an “abusive” relationship and divorce from her husband, film producer Stephen Belafonte.

She said the piece of skin contains a tattoo that reminds her of a terrible time in the relationship.

“It sounds horrific, but what I went through was so horrific,” she said on the show. “This one particular tattoo that my ex had forced me to have was ‘Stephen until death do us part, you own my heart.’”

Mel B. said she didn’t want to go through the long and painful procedure of having it removed via laser.

“So I convinced a doctor to cut it off my body,” she said. “I’ve saved it in a jar. It’s at the top of my wardrobe. I know it’s there.”

A court granted Mel B a restraining order against Belafonte last year, after she alleged that he physically and verbally abused her and coerced her into threesomes.

Belafonte’s legal team denied the claims and the two reportedly hammered out a final settlement in early November, with Mel B reportedly agreeing to drop her abuse charges.