Mel B Says A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Actually Happening

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls,” the statement said, according to BuzzFeed.

“The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

However, after initial rumors of the tour surfaced in early February, Beckham shut down talk of the tour while showing her autumn/winter 2018 collection in New York City.

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” she told Vogue, dismissing the photo of the group as nothing more than a “fun lunch” where the girls were “brainstorming.”