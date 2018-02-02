The Spice Girls Never Gave Up On The Good Times -- And Reunited

All of your ’90s dreams have come true, friends: The Spice Girls have reunited (At least, for an afternoon).

After much speculation, everyone’s favorite pop band got back together for the first time in years, and the photos are adorable.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 2, 2018 at 8:27am PST

Images that surfaced early Friday suggested that Melanie Brown aka Scary Spice, Melanie Chisholm aka Sporty Spice, Emma Bunton aka Baby Spice, and Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice had made their way over to the London home of Geri Horner (formerly Halliwell) aka Ginger Spice. The Spice Girls’ former band manager Simon Fuller was also spotted en route to the home.

Emma Bunton leaves Geri Horner’s house today after Spice Girls reunited - with Victoria Beckham and Simon Fuller. Confirms my exclusive story from last night. Details in my Bizarre column tomorrow pic.twitter.com/drZr59iWXv — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 2, 2018

The Spice Girls reunited for a tour in 2007 and 2008, then performed together at the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony. Reports have said the group would reunite again for a “series of new projects” that would net them £10 million each.

Anthony Devlin - PA Images via Getty Images

In addition to Victoria Beckham’s snap, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton shared a picture of the reunion on Twitter. Horner said it was “Lovely seeing the girls # girlpower is alive and well,” while Bunton, hinting of more to come, wrote, “Love my girls! Exciting!”

We CANNOT wait to see what comes from this reunion.