Spice Up Your Selfie and Photography Game in 2018

Selfie sticks are so 2017. It’s time to start looking ahead, and that means upping your photography game. Smartphone cameras have come a long way over the past several years. Some of us still remember the days when cellphones were equipped with tiny 2 megapixel cameras, or no camera at all. Nowadays, the best smartphone cameras are beginning to rival entry-level DSLR cameras, at least as far as basic pictures go.

Beyond smartphones, a wide range of other developments in the photography industry are shaking things up. Drones might be the biggest game changer, making it easy for amateur photographers to take aerial photos. GoPro has made it easier to take cameras on rough and tumble adventures, and GoPro accessories are adding even more functionality to the photo game.

Some aspiring movie directors and producers, meanwhile, are using smartphones to produce feature length movies. We’re not talking about the 10 second cat clips we all enjoy wasting so much time on, but actual, award-winning works. Even professionals like Michael Koerbel, an award-winning producer in Los Angeles switches his time between using the RED camera and his handy iPhone when it comes to video.

It’s a great time for any would be photographer or videographer. There are so many awesome gadgets out there that you can use to improve your photo and video taking capabilities.

Ditch the Stick and use a Sparrow 360 Selfie Drone

Toss out your selfie stick. Not only do you often look ridiculous with a selfie stick, but they can be a bit hard to use and they produce some pretty bad photos. Of course, you can always bug passerbys to take photos for you as well. Or you can get a selfie drone.

The Sparrow 360 Selfie Drone can be your on-demand photographer, snapping photos of you for you, no questions asked, no complaints made. The drone hovers while you and your friends get ready to take a photograph. You can also use 360 degree panorama modes to capture entire landscapes, rooms, or whatever else.

Selfie sticks are probably here to stay, but now they have some competition. Drones in general are turning out to be game changers for photography, so make sure you keep your eye on them.

Freefly Movi Smartphone Cinema Robot

Often, the biggest difference between a professional quality video and a low-quality video is stabilization. Professional cameras are generally stabilized. They are put on tripods or similar devices. The camera people themselves often have very steady hands and know how to get a steady shot. If you’ve watched amateur video clips online, you might have noticed that the cameras were a bit shaky.

If you’re looking to take close to professional quality video with your smartphone, you need a high quality stabilizer. The Freefly Movi Smartphone Cinema Robot stabilizer and accompanying app are a great choice to use. What makes the Freefly Movi unique is the freefly gimbal. This is the same technology used by many professional camera people in Hollywood.

A Mini Printer For On The Go

Printers are large and often tend to take up a lot of space. They get the job done, but for the amount of space they take up, not many people use them. That’s what makes this thin and sleek printer looks so attractive. The Lifeprint Smartphone AR Photo Printer features a footprint that is only a bit bigger than the 3.5 X 4 inch photos it prints.

There’s an interesting Augmented Reality feature as well. Apparently, you can attach a video to the photograph. Using the app, if you scan the photo, you’ll be shown the video that goes with the imagery. This seems like a pretty interesting way to chronicle and relive memories.

Sony Attachable Zoom Lens For Smartphones

One of the biggest challenges with most smartphone cameras is the lack any zoom features. What you see is what you get. Taking great photos often comes down to adjusting the zoom and focus, even if by small amounts. A few smartphones do offer limited zoom and focus features but the capabilities are limited.

However, Sony is taking it to the next level with this Attachable Zoom Lens For Smartphones that allows for 10X zoom. The best DSLR cameras certainly can be equipped with even more powerful zoom levels, of course. However, 10x zoom will allow you to take more intimate and focused shots.

Kodak Mini SHOT Wireless Instant Print Camera

Do you remember the old Polaroid cameras? When they came out they were borderline magical. You took a photograph, then boom you had a photo in hand.

These days, there’s nothing impressive about that. However, back in the day getting photographs developed meant running down to the local drug store, paying $10 bucks or more, and then waiting by the phone for them to call when they were done. But not if you had a Polaroid. They developed right then and there.

The Kodak Mini SHOOT develops photos right on the spot. That might not sound that cool if you’re unfamiliar with the old Polaroid cameras. However, instant photos are a lot of fun at parties, events, and elsewhere. The photos printed up won’t rival DSLR taken and professionally developed photographs, but quality-wise they are quite alright.

There Are a Ton of Other Photography Options

Digging around for photography gadgets on Gadget Flow, I was surprised at many different options and solutions there are. Don’t get me wrong, I went in knowing I’d have a lot of choices, but even so, there were so many options that it was borderline overwhelming. If you’re looking to up your photography game, you’ll definitely have a lot of options.

Before looking at solutions, ask yourself what you want to do. If you aspire to become a professional photographer or videographer, you’re going to want to get professional-grade equipment sooner rather than later. If you want to up your selfie game, upgrade your selfie stick or get a drone.