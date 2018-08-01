Movie director Spike Lee has delivered another blistering critique of Donald Trump, calling out the president for being “on the wrong side of history.”

At a screening of his new movie “BlacKkKlansman” on Monday, Lee urged Trump — whom he again disparagingly called “Agent Orange” — to “wake up, wake the fuck up.”

“He’s a man of hate, violence, and can’t be trusted to make moral decisions. We can’t be silent anymore,” Lee reportedly told Vanity Fair on the red carpet outside the BAM Harvey Theater in Brooklyn, New York. “He’s on the wrong side of history, and we are on the right side of history with this film,” Lee added.

“This is not a Dave Chappelle skit. It’s an incredible true story,” says John David Washington of #BlacKkKlansman https://t.co/IlHz18JofB — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 1, 2018

Lee’s new movie received a 10-minute standing ovation following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It centers around the true story of black Colorado Springs police officer Ron Stallworth, who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s.

The film stars John David Washington (Denzel Washington’s son) as Stallworth, and Topher Grace as KKK grand wizard David Duke.