Movie director Spike Lee has delivered another blistering critique of Donald Trump, calling out the president for being “on the wrong side of history.”
At a screening of his new movie “BlacKkKlansman” on Monday, Lee urged Trump — whom he again disparagingly called “Agent Orange” — to “wake up, wake the fuck up.”
“He’s a man of hate, violence, and can’t be trusted to make moral decisions. We can’t be silent anymore,” Lee reportedly told Vanity Fair on the red carpet outside the BAM Harvey Theater in Brooklyn, New York. “He’s on the wrong side of history, and we are on the right side of history with this film,” Lee added.
Lee’s new movie received a 10-minute standing ovation following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It centers around the true story of black Colorado Springs police officer Ron Stallworth, who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s.
The film stars John David Washington (Denzel Washington’s son) as Stallworth, and Topher Grace as KKK grand wizard David Duke.
Lee similarly unloaded on Trump following the movie’s Cannes debut, calling him a “motherfucker” for not denouncing white nationalists involved in violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last August.