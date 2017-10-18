Tony The Tiger, Toucan Sam And Other Kellogg's Mascots 'Speak Out' Against Bullying

Spirit Day is back for the seventh year in a row and GLAAD has lined up an incredible roster of friends and allies to speak out against bullying ― including many of Kellogg’s most famous mascots.

A press release from the LGBTQ media advocacy organization explains that Spirit Day, which was originally launched in 2010 by Brittany McMillan, “inspires millions around the world to wear purple or ‘go purple’ online in a unified stand against bullying and to show support for LGBTQ youth.”

Among those joining the cause this year are Tony the Tiger, Toucan Sam and famed Rice Krispies trio Snap, Crackle and Pop.

Celebs speaking up and out include Celine Dion, Nico Tortorella, Halsey, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, Whoopi Goldberg, Olivia Newton-John, Fergie, Christina Aguilera, Lily Tomlin and Wanda Sykes, among others.

“I was bullied as a kid throughout middle school,” Tortorella told HuffPost. “I spent a lot of time in the principal’s office. My principal Dr. Reed transitioned from male to female the summer before eighth grade. She taught me invaluable lessons on being unapologetically unconditionally true to myself.”

“Every day I channel her strength as well as countless other role models I’ve had in the LGBTQIA+ community,” Tortorella continued. “I continue to share my story and platform in hopes to inspire today’s youth to do the same. I love you all. You are valid no matter your expression, identity, race, religion or sexual orientation.”