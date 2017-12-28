Spiritual Guidance for the New Year

Where Do I Go to Find Spiritual Direction in the New Year?

I love the story Mark Nepo shares about a troubled man who visited a spiritual sage seeking guidance. Confused, the sage looked into his soul and said, "I will provide you either a map or a ship to help you on your journey. Which shall it be?"

Looking around at the many other sojourners, all of whom looked equally troubled, especially those clinging to maps, he said, "I'll take a ship."

The wise man kissed him on the forehead and said, "Go then, you are the ship. Life is the sea." (Nepo, The Book of Awakening).

You are the ship.

Life is the sea.

Maybe, but I’d prefer a map to guide my ship.

I was raised in a Christian home and taught the Bible was my "Answer Book" - my map.

I believed that and spent the first forty years of my life memorizing the Bible, learning it inside and out, even studying it in its original languages when I went to seminary after college and...

While I’ve never regretted the vast knowledge of the Bible I learned and so carry inside my head today, somewhere on this journey at sea, I started to realize the Bible is not such a good map. Maybe that’s not its purpose. As I thought about it, I reasoned, if God intended the Bible to be a map, why did He wait so long to give it to humans? Most of humanity has had to live and die without the Bible or, for that matter, a Koran, a Bhagavad Gita or any other spiritual writing in print. In case you’ve forgotten, it was not until sometime after the discovery of the printing press that ordinary people like you and me even had access to a copy of the Bible.

Many of us have grown up with this naive notion the Bible has been around since the days of Jesus.

It is true there are valuable lessons we may learn in the Bible that will guide us in life. But, if you think the Bible is an answer book, and many mistakenly do, then you might rethink that notion. There’s plenty of evidence in history to demonstrate, when people have believed the Bible was their answer book, the consequence was their ship sailed into all kinds of prejudices and then behaviors that were often destructive and certainly not Christ-like.

Very sincere but misguided Christian people, for example, followed the Bible and so defended slavery, justified war and killing, and discriminated against nations, races, other religions, and, yes, even women and gays as many Christians do still today.

No, the Bible viewed properly is more like a collection of stories about people on a journey across a sea called "life." It’s a journey you and I are on as well.

So, what did those whose stories are told in the Bible do to find guidance and what do you and I do today?

People of old used the only thing they had which, coincidentally, is the only thing any of us really have.

The voice within...the impulse of your heart.

Not your head. Your head is full of thoughts, often misguided, misinformed ones.

But your heart?

Well, that’s different.

Your heart is your internal GPS. Sometimes, this inner voice is clear. So clear, in fact, it’s almost like hearing an audible voice. You just seem to know what to do or how to respond in some situations.

Usually, however, you hear nothing at all. My experience has been, and this will be true for many of you in the new year, I am asked or expected to make a decision and I have no idea whatsoever whether the decision I am making is the right one or the wrong one.

This is how life is, however. And, this is where trust comes in. Or, what the Bible calls “faith.” Faith isn’t so much about the stuff you believe but the way you live. And, we are called to live by faith. But if you think living by faith is easy, that could only mean you aren’t trying to do so. Living by faith is hard as hell.

In other words, you’ll have to work at believing this much:

You have in you everything you need for the journey ahead...and for every decision you will be called upon to make. Trust this is so. It is, although you will never know this is so without living as if it’s so.

Life must be lived from the inside out. This is a counterculture to the advice you will typically get from others or from some churches and certainly from the world itself...a world that seems always to be calling you and me to live outside ourselves...to be someone we are not...to believe something we know isn't so...to act in some way that our better self knows is not like Christ...or like the Buddha...or like Lao-Tzu.

Go inside and there find God...there find yourself.

God is in you...and, there’s even a sense in which God IS you, and I’m not being disrespectful when I say this. Jesus said the same thing in John 10:34.

There is no distinction between God and you. This was the message Jesus tried to get stubborn, closed-minded religious people in his day to understand. They were mistakenly certain God was this super-version of themselves...a super-duper-male who lived above the sky and looked down on the earth like a judge, and demanded worship from everyone. This is the notion of God to which many still cling today.

What I’m suggesting is that you stop thinking of God in this way and trust instead that God is within you already.

So, when you truly struggle to know what to do in any situation in the new year, and there will be times when you will...pray. But don’t ask for signs. Jesus counseled against this (Matt 4:1-11). Don’t ask God for a verbal answer either. You won’t get it. Those who think they “hear” God are some of the scariest people on earth.

Instead, ask God for wisdom. Then, trust your heart has this wisdom and go respond to the situation, no matter how scary and uncertain you may feel. Just drench your decision in love. I’m sure, in almost every instance in the new year, your response in love will be the right response.

In other words: You ARE your own GPS. You have an internal built-in system the New Testament refers to as the Holy Spirit. You can call this inner GPS whatever you’d like. Just know it is there and make this your practice.

Slowly, but certainly, you’ll come to know the hand of God on the shoulder of your uncertainty is actually guiding you. So, stop seeking for easy solutions, quick fixes, and easy answers. Stop expecting an answer book. There isn’t one. You either learn to live by faith or you live a phony life, even as a religious person.

No maps. Only ships - your ship. Your life and your experience. And, the unseen God who journeys with you.