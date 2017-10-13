Spiritual Hijackers: The New Age Narcissist

“Do you want to die,” The doctor asked plainly. “Why are you here?”

Although I wasn’t completely present, this question shook me to my core. He was so nonchalant about it.

“Hmm…well, I just ingested a cocktail of prescription medication with the hope that I would never wake-up. So what do you think, doc?”

Ok, that was the response in my head.

“I don’t know,” I hesitantly replied. “I just want the pain to be gone.”

I felt like I was a burden to this world and that my son was better off without me. From there, they hauled me off to the psych wing at another hospital. My days now became a blur of tasteless food, group circles and questions about childhood and military service. There was a common area where medicated people sat and watched daytime TV, with an occasional outburst from a patient down the hall. Everyone walking around in a fog, crown chakras blocked and incapable of receiving a signal.

In the group counseling sessions, I knew exactly what to say. I refused medication, so I was pretty with it. At this point, since I had managed to stay alive, I figured it was time to stop numbing the pain and feel ALL OF IT! So I went into the sessions and dug deep, but it seemed like they weren’t prepared for me. They had a cookie-cutter system for dealing with mental health and I wanted to dive into ego, past lives, spiritual bypassing and life purpose.

“Darling, you could teach this class,” the shrink stated. “Why are you here?”

This is where my spiritual journey began. My mother was a shamanic practitioner, but has very narcissistic tendencies. This made the whole new age spiritual movement seem out of alignment for me.

So, she teaches people about releasing, surrendering and managing their energy, but then comes home and is abusive, dismissive and unhappy?

Then the court sent me to a halfway house after mommy dearest attacked me in front of the cops. The cops were at the house, because a girl from school showed up with a gun, threatening to shoot me…but that’s another story.

My family took charge and sent me to a Lutheran boarding school in Missouri. I’m grateful for the experience and it was absolutely the safe space I needed, but I didn’t totally fit in there either. You see a pattern here?

From there I joined the military and that brings us back to the part where I’m sitting in the hospital after trying kill myself using my VA prescription meds for PTSD from military sexual trauma.

I attended retreats, classes and workshops.

I listened to audiobooks about energy anatomy. I read books from amazing authors like Louise Hay, Wayne Dyer and Eckhart Tolle.

I meditated. I prayed. I got quiet. I dove within.

I started to navigate my relationships from a less co-dependent place. I started to see the good in humanity again, but it all started from seeing the good in myself.

It took me a few years to remember the divinity within myself. I started to feel like my son and I were on this amazing journey together vs. him being stuck and burdened by me. I had come out of a foreclosure and crippling debt that racked up during my depression. I had finally removed the veil and fog of depression. I was thriving!

So what does this have to do with spiritual hijackers?

When your light is shining bright, you have to make it your mission to stay in that vibration. When your light is shining bright, the moths come out. They bring the veil back and try to smother you with it. Whether they are aware of it or not, these people are master manipulators and leave you feeling hopeless, violated and questioning human connection.

There are people who get their energy from other high vibe people. These people are often referred to as narcissists. I believe in duality and that we all have some narcissistic tendencies in us. The thing about true narcissists is that they lack the ability to do the work necessary to curb these behaviors.

I’m writing this to shed light on this as I see so many light workers being dimmed by spiritual hijacking. They’re giving their power over, consciously or subconsciously and I want to help end that pattern. This isn’t to judge, place blame or say that anyone is above or below another at all. We’re just at different parts of our journey. My intention is to help people dedicated to their soul mission, who are feeling stuck and lost in a spiritual hijacking dynamic.

I fell into this cycle. At first, I felt valued in this dynamic. I never fully felt filled up though. There was never a point where I felt completely safe to be myself, because the hijacker would have mood swings and then blame them on me.

A fight would ensue, which was usually blamed on me. There was a rollercoaster attack, apologize, attack, promises to change, attack and then complacency.

A spiritual hijacker feels like they have life all figured out. That they aren’t the problem ever and they will quickly latch on to a new source of energy if the old one is cut-off.

This can leave the recipient of their behavior feeling confused, lacking trust in their own ability to read energy or make decisions, while also questioning their spiritual growth.

It can also be confusing if you’re in a highly spiritual and awakened community while experiencing this. We are all humans on this journey. Living in a world filled with light and love doesn’t magically shield you from the frailties of the human condition. So pick your head up, place your hand on your heart, take a deep breath and make a stand!

You aren’t broken. You didn't fight for your life only to end up prey to someone who doesn’t value you or isn’t open to growing spiritually alongside you.

What can you do if you’re experiencing spiritual hijacking?

REFLECT

Reflect on what’s coming up within you. Not what the person is calling you or how they painting you out to be. Really take some time to identify anything that’s coming up for as an area that needs healing or work. Locate any truths that you’re needing to address. Choose to see this experience through love and not fear. This is an opportunity for growth and your soul knows exactly why it’s manifested this experience. Identify any non-truths and release them from you thought patterns, so you’re not creating new storyline about yourself that aren’t real.

REMOVE

Remove spiritual hijackers. Cut cords and block all form of communication. This can feel harsh, because you might truly love the person. You can still have a conversation with them on a soul-level or write a letter and then burn it. There are healthy ways to honor the relationships without thrusting yourself back into the fire. Never sacrifice your spiritual resiliency, strength and intuition. The hijacker might protest and try to convince you that they now see clearly. They might cry or have erratic outburst followed by declarations of love.

Here’s the deal, friends! They must navigate their own spiritual journey and find a path of healing for themselves to truly see clearly. Remove the personal connection and ask yourself what your requirements are. What do you need from the people in your life who are close to you? Whether it be friendships, partnerships or intimate relationships? This removes any attack mentality or judgement. It’s simply setting new non-negotiable boundaries that support your soul’s journey and mission here.

RENEW

Fill yourself back up. Do things you once loved to do. Hang out with friends. You might feel a little lonely or grieve the loss of this person, but we can renew by showing gratitude for the amazing things happening in our life. The friends who do meet those requirements. Reach out and ask for support.

Ask yourself what it is that you truly need. If you need more cozy reading time or daytime naps, do it!

This doesn’t mean we fill our schedule in efforts to busy ourself. Just the opposite actually. Give yourself space to process, to cry, to grieve, to be.

During this time, you can also dive into some of those things that came up in reflection. Get out your journal. Are there areas for you to work on that were illuminated in the relationship? What inspired actions steps are going to take to heal those parts?

What have you learned about what isn’t ok in your world anymore? What do you want more of in your relationships? What does it feel like to be in a real loving and kind relationship? Where have you experienced that in your life with a friend, family member, partner? Write down the evidence you have of what works for you and feels good.

REENGAGE

Trust yourself. Reengage your faith in God working through you.

Spiritual hijackers can leave us feeling violated and confused about our own intuition. Trust yourself, lovely. Choose you!

Know that this experience has come and gone and you’re still the creator of your own amazing life. You’ve worked hard to get where you’re at! You show up and do the work. It’s time to cultivate the relationships you have with people who do the same.

Nobody has the power to make you feel a certain way. You get to make a choice today. One that feels supportive, kind and loving to beautiful you! Choose love. Choose to shine!