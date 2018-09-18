Residents of a town in England have been haunted by the eerie sounds of a child singing an old nursery rhyme. And it was freaking people out.

“It’s raining, it’s pouring, the old man is snoring,” the young voice echoed in the night. “He went to bed and bumped his head, couldn’t get up in the morning.”

“The first time I heard it it was the most terrifying thing ever, I went cold and felt sick, and thought ‘what on earth was that?’” one resident, who did not want to be named, told the BBC.

“It’s very haunting, people have said it’s like something out of Freddy Krueger,” Alice Randle, who was among those who heard the voice, told the Independent.

It wasn’t a ghost or the “Nightmare on Elm Street” villain. But for some people, the culprit might be even creepier: Spiders.

The voice was part of a motion-activated security system at a nearby warehouse. Spiders took over some of the lenses and when one of them crawled across, the system triggered and the recording played ― sometimes in the middle of the night, the Independent reported.

“It sounded very eerie at that time of night,” a spokesperson for the Ipswich Borough Council told the newspaper.

But the message wasn’t aimed at local residents.

“The sound is only supposed to act as a deterrent for opportunistic thieves that come onto our property, and it’s designed only to be heard by people on our private land,” a spokesman for the company that owns the warehouse told the Ipswich Star.