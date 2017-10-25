Spooky Good Wines for Halloween

Time to exorcise your Demons and indulge in some spooktaculary good wines with frightfully festive labels to match. So, grab a few bottles and invite your friends in for a spell.

Embrace the devil in you this autumn and enjoy this hauntingly good full bodied wine. From the black plum and layered fruit, comes a rich, velvety result. The Velvet Devil Merlot, by Charles Smith Wines $12.99

Eat, drink, and bring something scary to celebrate Halloween like a bottle or two of Beseiged by Ravenswood Winery. Dark and rich with notes of black cherry and cardamon, it is perfect for all those monster mashes. $15.99

Phantom Chardonnay bursts with layers of green apples and pear, its full and creamy with hints of melted caramel. All you’ll need is an apple. The perfect poison to keep all of the witches happy on their sticks. Bogle Vineyards $14.99

Dracula Pinot Noir by Vampire vineyards, need we say more? Touches of raspberry and dark cherry, perfect for balmy autumnal days when mystery awaits at dusk. $27.95

Bewitched Pinot Noir, a oaky, spicy wine with a seductive finish is perfect for chilly nights of casting spells. After all, everything’s better with a little magic. Truett Hurst Winery in Dry Creek, Sonoma. $30.00

Ghost Pines, a richly flavored wine with grapes from Napa, Sonoma, and Monterey. Buttery with deep layered touches of vanilla and lemon cream. Named for the ghost pine tree, which can adapt with the natural terrain and soil, just like magic, Hocus Pocus, lets open a bottle and focus. $16.99