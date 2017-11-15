Sports and Music: Forging a Mutual Relationship with Vinci 2.0

Who doesn’t know the lyrics to “Take Me Out of The Ball Game”? Keeping fit can only get better with all the right accessories in place. You must have heard or read someone the natural relationship that exists between music and sports. It’s just like how suits and ties are like to Justin Timberlake. The culture of sport now has music totally engrained it in, that is why music is always an important part of popular sports. The biggest of musical stars today know how important sport is to their trade and are revising their hit songs to make it sports themed.

The correlation between sports and music have long been established. You remember how bored you are taking a jog without some cool music entertaining your ears. Whether you are in a gym or in a park taking your morning jogs, jamming your ears using a mobile device is a must. One thing is that music has a positive effect on overall performance of athlete and fitness enthusiasts, there’s a level of flow created by beats and the rhythm of the music. With your favorite playlist in your ears, the level of perceived fatigue is reduced by 10%. When it comes to rigorous exercise, much might not be achieved other than the relaxed feeling.

Vinci Sport Headphone

Music implanted itself into sports with the development of Sports Headphones such as Vinci 2.0. With sports headphones, you can keep fit and still be in contact with your smartphone. We are referring to a sports headphone that is standalone and function like a smartphone on it own. Using Vinci 2.0 as an example, you can have your sports headphone functioning as a Mp3 player, smartwatch, smartphone, and fitness wearable. That’s the connection between sport and music now. It has gone beyond being just sports headphone to being all you’ll need while your smartphone is not within reach.

Whether you are on a mountain hiking, on a treadmill trying to burn some calories or building your muscles by weight lifting, you can still be connected to the outside world with your Vinci 2.0. All it needs is a voice command and it will respond within seconds. There’s a lot to comment on about Vinci 2.0, it is a new dawn as far as sports headphones are concerned. Built with the latest Quad-core ARM Cortex Processor, WiFi, Bluetooth and Cellular connectivity. Everything you need out of a sports headphone is right within your reach.

You don’t need to have a memory card filled with music to enjoy your workout and gym sessions, Vinci 2.0 has Spotify, SoundCloud, KKBOX, and Amazon Music integrated to stream not less than 42 million songs. Running out of music options is now out of the question, just tell your Vinci 2.0 what you feel like listening to while you cycle through the neighborhood. The point is that you wouldn’t be needing your smartphone while you do your exercises, that’s room for you to carry less and work out more.

You’ll still be connected wherever you go, you can stay on top of your important reminders, notifications, and alerts. Whatever you are doing to keep fit, you can ask Vinci to give you the perfect music if you ever run out of ideas. This is unlike any other sports headphone you’ve ever used, Vinci 2.0 will still come through for you with it bone conduction mic. A crowded gym or stadium will never disconnect your fitness from good music.