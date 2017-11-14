Fans Drag Sportswriter For Quoting Rap Lyric With Racial Epithet To Discuss LeBron Scuffle

A longtime sportswriter might want to rethink his online commentary.

Like Kanter is gonna 2B intimidated by LeBron, guy who stood up 2 Tayyip Erdogan. Imagine him being scared of a n*****who breathes the same air as him — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) November 14, 2017

“Imagine him being scared of a n***** who breathes the same air as him,” wrote Vecsey, who is white.

When one of many Twitter users confronted Vecsey on his racially charged tweet, the basketball analyst didn’t back down.

Never thought I would cringe at someone quoting B.I.G.....Word up, Pete — The_6_DOC (@sunnyd22dc) November 14, 2017

Your problem, not mine — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) November 14, 2017

And again, a Twitter user objected in a civil manner. And again, Vecsey seemed to take offense.

This is trash talk gone wrong 😅 — Joel (@swishforever9) November 14, 2017

says u — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) November 14, 2017

That prompted another to chime in.

Says pretty much everybody. — ed munson (@edwardrmunson) November 14, 2017

“So white people can’t quote rap lyrics?!?!” Vecsey wrote at one point.

So white people cant quote rap lyrics?!?! Cant sing them?!?! Bull shit!! — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) November 14, 2017

Um, no, we wouldn’t recommend it in this instance, even with the asterisks.