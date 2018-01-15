Spotlight on Autism: An Interview with Kristie Farley

Kristie’s love for her daughter and the fight for her rights led her to be the advocate that she is today. Read her work in her community below.

Why did you become an advocate?

Answer: I have an amazing daughter named Francesca. The doctors knew since she was in my belly that she was going to be a star. However, I was mortified when they had to immediately take her because she wasn’t breathing. I looked at my blue angel as the doctors rushed around her. I was mortified because I didn’t get to hold her but I was able to exhale when I heard her cry. My girl had to go to the NIC Unit. When I laid eyes on this beautiful bundle of curly love in an incubator, I knew what true love really was…that’s why I call her Beauty.

She was diagnosed with Autism with Pervasive Developmental Disorder in 1994. It was a hard hit, a shock was more like it. I vowed to go all in to protect her. That meant numerous appointments, meetings, hospitalizations, calls, emails, letters and lots of documentation.

Then Beauty was abused by a Bus Company Owner and staff. I made a complaint to the Board of Education. Beauty, my family and I suffered heavy consequences for my persistence to stop the abuse. The Board of Education decided Beauty needed more 24 resources and we agreed upon a residential facility. That was the most eye-opening, jaw dropping experience that took a chunk out of me. I know the ledge that we as parents/caretakers face every moment not knowing what’s going to drive us over the edge, in some form or another. Our story is far from over and it wasn’t meant for me to have been done with fighting for justice so I embraced it as my life’s mission.

What have you accomplished for yourself or others through your advocacy efforts?

Answer: We lived in a complex with approximately over 240 apartments and townhomes. I saw how other kids and adults would tease, be mean and bully Beauty. One evening, after my son, both of my daughters and niece did their individual performances, we began talking about what we could do to bring everyone together. My son Frank suggested we start an inclusive club and we called it the Angels In The Arts. This gave my children and I a way to open communications with our community about Beauty’s specific needs and what is Autism. That led to me creating a newsletter entitled “Keeping It Real” in 2000. I was known as “Wisdom” and a dear friend wrote under the name “Knowledge.” We talked about these issues and I distributed them at every event, on bus stops, to even putting them in politicians’ hands. This generated a lot of buzz, especially when asked to be the Special Education Liaison for Baltimore Education Network. I was honored they created this new position to expand the special needs awareness in rights, education, training, information on resources, services, crisis management and transition. It was also a pleasure taking numerous courses surrounding Mental Health, proper restraint techniques to First Aid at the ARC of Baltimore in Towson. I participated with other organizations’ too, including teaching Bus Personnel at the yearly Board Of Education bus training sessions. Connecting with others and going to Annapolis in numbers to visit Congressmen and Senators gave me an in-depth insight into the power we as people have and our voices are heard at the highest level. However, making a connection to parents who thought they were the only ones beating themselves up or hitting against a brick wall was and still is a reward of its own.

What have you learned about yourself by advocating for those with autism?

Answer: I realized how strong and knowledgeable I became Beauty’s advocate. However, I was no Superhero because my body and mind began to shut down. Beauty’s behavior took a downward spiral and to see her suffering, that joy seeped out, despair taking hold until having to be hospitalized. Having her live away from home was so brutal, but as a mom, it was my duty to get her medical and psychiatric treatment. I felt like a failure and unfortunately family began dwindling away from us.

I knew I was unraveling but thought surely my faith, my God would intervene and bring healing, justice, and our family together again. Advocating and activism can have high prices. It’s not often publicized that some people on the autism spectrum and their caregivers have physical and mental health issues. Beauty and I endured and keep making it through till winning this war through love and legislation. One thing I must stress to other parents and caregivers is to take a time-out for self. I know, it’s about as impossible as flying on a magic carpet. However, as I write this article, I’m a living witness that not taking time myself wasn’t good for kids either. I know who I am and though more work needs to be done, I see my trials became a strong testament to becoming an asset for other people.

What needs to be done to raise more awareness or acceptance for individuals with autism?

Answer: Those of us that are in the know about autism must not shy away from speaking, writing and collaborating with others. Parents and caregivers are on the front lines and should not be silent. We are able to find different ways to explain to millions of people who don’t understand those with autism and how they are people too. Regular and social media outlets are one way. Today media has expanded greatly and we don’t have to make it boring while getting our messages across about people under the autism spectrum, their needs and how we can collectively make everyone’s life a bit easier. We utilize it because there are people all across the globe who are facing the same challenges. We’re able to incorporate our stories into doing fun fact videos, PSA’s, articles, presentations, fundraisers, newsletters, and blogging.

I believe that having parents and caretakers using their creativity to create, facilitate programs in a relaxed setting is key too. It works when we unite with grassroots organizations like Autism Speaks. A blended group of people that are working together and establishing bonds makes us stronger in numbers to address our politicians and their staff about much-needed law changes.

Some people in these fields, no matter their title, still don’t have a full understanding. Talking to our neighbors, schools, religious establishments, businesses, residential centers and other institutions enhance our chances to unveil the beauty and complexity of Autism. Generating awareness and keeping it going by having meaningful, repetitive dialogue through all outlets will be the key to our children's’ and adults future.

How can we find more information about you?

Answer: I welcome you to follow me personally plus my public pages BeautysGrace @ffrobinson and Knaui Kreations @Kristie4LuvBlends on Facebook. @KfKristie on Twitter and @F.kristie on Instagram. Connect with me through email: wizdom4.kf@gmail.com.