Spotlight on Autism: An Interview with Lena Guy, an advocate in the classroom and in our community.

Lena is a single parent to a child who has autism. She spends her time teaching in special education classrooms and working as an ABA (Applied Behavior Analyst) Therapist. She is also a Volunteer Autism Speaks Advocacy Ambassador fighting for the rights of individuals with autism.

Why is Autism Advocacy important?

Answer: Autism Advocacy is important because we are our child's voice. We advocate not just for awareness or acceptance but for more services and programs for our children. We advocate for training to be provided for all professionals. We advocate for more insurance to cover services. We advocate for more grants for our children. We advocate for expenses to be paid for our children.... the list can go on depending on the need for each child. If you met one child with autism then you met one child with autism for they are all different and not the same. Some needs are greater than others.

What is your personal or professional involvement in the autism community?

Answer: I am a substitute teacher in my school district. I pick up all types of job assignments. The job assignments I love the most are within the special education classrooms. I love working with the special education students. I give help to admin, staff and teachers. I am also an ABA therapist where I work with children on the Autism Spectrum. I have experience with many children with autism. The one thing I love most is to celebrate the small milestones, those give me so much joy.

What needs to be done to raise more awareness or acceptance for individuals with autism?

Answer: More community events throughout the year. I would also love to see more models with autism. There should also be more commercials throughout the year on autism. I think that would help raise more awareness of autism.

Is there anything else you would like to share?

Answer: My son's father died in a car accident a month after my son was diagnosed with Autism at age 3. It has been a roller-coaster road for us, but if you have to cry it out cry it out then keep on going. My son was once mute but with continued therapy, he is talking more. I thought I would never hear him talk. He just started calling me mom instead of by my first name and he is 9. Autism is not easy but Never Give Up!

How can we find more information about you?

Answer: My FaceBook Page is Autism Support Group Our Journey: The Good & Bad.