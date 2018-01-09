Spotlight on Autism: An Interview with Maya Werner

Maya is an autism advocate out of love for her little brother and her desire to educate others who may not understand what it is like to have autism. Discover why she became an advocate and the important work she is doing for others.

Why is autism advocacy important?

Answer: I believe it is important to teach people who aren’t affected daily by autism about what it's like for people who have autism since such a large percentage of our society lives with autism. And if more people were educated about the autistic community, they would understand more and it would make the lives of autistic individuals easier.

What is your personal involvement with the autistic community?

Answer: I am a Volunteer Advocacy Ambassador for Autism Speaks, as well as a big sister to an individual with autism. I was very young when my brother was diagnosed with autism and so I've grown up around autism. My family growing up did a lot of things with several organizations including Autism Speaks, so its really great I get to work with them now.

Why did you become an advocate?

Answer: I became an advocate because I really wanted to find new ways to help the autism community. I’ve grown up around it and wanted to find ways to help, but I had never found anything like the volunteer advocacy ambassador job until recently. I thought it would be a great opportunity to really be able to get out there and help.

What needs to be done to raise awareness for the autistic community?

Answer: I think the people at autism speaks are doing a lot for raising awareness for autism. Educating people who don’t know about autism is really important because if we are a society that is aware and accepting of autism it can make autistic individuals lives so much easier.

How can we find more information about you?

Answer: I can be found on these social media platforms.