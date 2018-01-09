Spotlight on Autism: An Interview with Melissa Mullins and her Autism Awareness R4-AU

There are many ways to show up for what you believe in. Melissa and her family use “the force” to share their version of their autism story. Meet her and the Autism Jedi in this unique interview.

Why is Autism Advocacy important?

Answer: Advocacy of any kind of important, but because I am an autism mom, autism advocacy is vital to the care and vitality of our kids. Nobody else is going to fight for them but us. 1 in 66 seems like a small amount but when it is put into the perspective of millions of kids in the world it then becomes a huge epidemic. The world is not going to conform to our kids with special needs, we must teach our kids to conform to the world. Ignorance is rampant and education is the remedy to that ignorance.

What is your personal or professional involvement in the Autism Community?

Answer: My professional involvement is being an Autism Speaks Volunteer Advocacy Ambassador. This position and honor give me the opportunity to make a difference in Washington and in my home state of Alabama. The many bills and acts that we as ambassadors advocate for are for the protection of our kids. We also all feel that our children deserve the same opportunities as any other typical child and we strive every day to make sure that is the case in our educational system and in society.

My personal involvement is our family organization that we call Autism Awareness R4-AU. We as a family go to conventions, events, birthday parties, as well as any other requested event with the intention of educating using our Astromech Droid Unit R4 as a conversational piece. Most autistic children have social issues and conversational deficits. We use our droid as a way to help break that barrier of being timid or scared or nervous. You see, R4 is a replica droid of the R2-D2 unit from Star Wars. He was named by our daughter Torrie who is autistic. She loves Star Wars and wanted a way to help herself and others be able to be productive in their social training. Torrie has even been given the name “The Autistic Jedi” and that is what she is known by in the community. Even if it is just one child that we help in a years time, it is worth every penny and every minute of our day. I know how it feels to look over at your child and see them talking to another individual---it happened at our last event we were at. And in that moment in time, my child was “typical”. She sat and talked with a young man she met there. He was autistic as well. If I have to go to an event every week I will because that moment was the one time she and the young man got to interact. It may have only been for an hour, but that hour could prepare them for their future.

Why did you become an Advocate?

Answer: Simply put, I became an advocate to help other parents and kids. I have many friends that are aussie parents and they are new at it. They have no idea where to begin to help their child. It is a great feeling to be able to help another person and their child. We as adults have to find ways to teach our kids and take responsibility for their actions and their futures.

What needs to be done to raise more awareness or acceptance for individuals with Autism?

Answer: First and foremost, parents need to start educating their own children instead of wanting someone else to do it. Parents need to explain to their own children that everyone is not the same. Everyone may not be able do what they may be able to do. Not everyone thinks the way they do. Parents need to take responsibility for their kid’s actions and thoughts. We need to go back to old fashion parenting and stop letting kids get away with being mean and thoughtless. The government needs to understand that we need to prepare and take care of our children and our youth. They are the future. If our young are not given opportunities to prove themselves and explore and learn in their own way, we as the public can’t expect them to be productive members of society. I also believe there need to be support groups (similar to AA) for Autism parents to get together and talk and mingle and have a “typical” night out. Even if it's just for a few hours.

How can we find more information about you?

Answer: You can find more about me on facebook at