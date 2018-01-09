Spotlight on Autism: An Interview with Tulika Prasad of Braindroplets.

Tulika has a son with autism. That makes her passionate about everything to do with autism. She creates spaces where families who are touched by autism can feel comfortable being themselves and expressing their innermost feelings without being judged. Read the interview below about her advocacy and the work she is doing in her community.

Why is Autism Advocacy important?

Answer: I surveyed a bunch of parents across several social media groups about the 2 most important things that they wish for their autistic child. Acceptance and inclusion were the top answers and it needs no explanation why. I don't think there is a single parent out there who wants anything different for their child. Like every parent of a child on the spectrum, ensuring that we leave behind a world that is inclusive, supportive and understanding of people with different abilities is one of the most important things I have on my mind. Autism advocacy helps me achieve just that. It helps me work towards bringing a positive change in the society and helping the world understand that people with different abilities deserve the same respect as others do.

What is your personal or professional involvement in the autism community?

Answer: It took me a few years to come to terms with my son's diagnosis. Once I felt I was in a better place with our new reality I felt the need to share my journey and tell the world the stories from my son's life that matter. So, I started a blog. Through my blog, I've been able to get in touch with so many wonderful people - some who shared their experiences and some who thought I could give them a helping hand. I believe that through my writing I have been able to help a few people accept their children better and understand autism in a better way.

I'm also on the leadership team of my local Children's Hospital Family Advisory Council for the Department of Developmental Pediatrics. As a part of this committee, I help families navigate the medical system and share information that can help them get the support they need. We also help public places make changes so that they can be more sensory friendly. I'm very proud of the work our committee does in helping the autism community.

I'm part of my son's school PTO and I have been actively trying to bring in a different perspective in the way the school and the PTO operate by introducing more autism friendly ideas and approaches.

And finally, I'm now an Autism Speak Volunteer Advocacy Ambassador. As an ambassador, I help with autism advocacy and try to make our voices heard in the corridors of power so that our children do not get left out when the laws are being framed.

What needs to be done to raise more awareness or acceptance for individuals with autism?

Answer: This is a question on which an entire book can be written. Autism awareness and acceptance are causes close to my heart. This might sound odd but before we spread autism awareness outside, we need more autism awareness within our community. We need parents to understand that our kids do not need "fixing", that autism is not a disease and that it's not something to be ashamed of. Once we as parents and caregivers understand what autism is, only then can we spread awareness among others.

The next place to start are the schools. Acceptance needs to be ingrained from the very beginning. We need more inclusive programs at schools so that kids do not look at autistic kids and think they are any different.

Another most important thing for autism awareness is having an inclusive workplace so that autistic people are also given equal opportunities.

Autism awareness will require a lot of education in which the media, social media, and print media along with medical professionals and teachers will need to play a very important role.

I would also like to share my article that talks about what is my view on autism acceptance and awareness http://www.braindroplets.com/understanding-autism-awareness-acceptance/

What have you learned about yourself by advocating for those with autism?

Answer: The most important thing that I've learned about myself is that I'm more resilient and tenacious than I thought I am. Autism advocacy has taught me to stand up and fight, never give up. It has taught me to be patient and persistent. Through advocacy, I've learned that my voice and my opinion matters and that I too can bring about a change.

How can we find more information about you?

Answer: I share my thoughts, stories, and my journey on my blog at www.braindroplets.com. You can subscribe to my blog or follow me on my FB page at https://www.facebook.com/braindroplets/