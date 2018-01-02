Spotlight On Blair Brown Who Costars With Uma Thurman In 'The Parisian Woman' On Broadway

In The Parisian Woman, Blair Brown plays Jeanette Simpson, the soon-to-be-chairwoman of the Federal Reserve. Written by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, the play also stars Uma Thurman, Josh Lucas, Marton Csokas and Phillipa Soo. The dramatic thriller, directed by MacKinnon, is set in Washington D.C. after the 2016 election, as the characters try to navigate their moral compass. Brown also plays Judy King in Orange is the New Black.

Blair Brown: Jeanette is an economist who has made her way and is tough cookie. To be a female economist! Talk about an all-boy world. The other day I was researching to see how many honorary degrees Janet Yellen has. And any male who has that kind of position of power has a string of honorary degrees. She has two or three. I thought, they won’t give you even that. Jeanette is also a really good mother and sophisticated person. And yes, she’s a bit of a gossip, but most people I know are. It’s not admirable, but she’s human.