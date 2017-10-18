Spotlight On 'Shades of Blue' Star Drea de Matteo

Many of us were first wowed by Drea de Matteo when she played the tough-talking and incredibly vulnerable Adriana La Cerva on HBO’s megahit The Sopranos. The role won her an Emmy. Since then she has been working nonstop in movies and on TV in a vast potpourri of projects including Joey (the Friends spin-off), Sons of Anarchy, Desperate Housewives, Swordfish and R Xmas. Now she stars as Detective Tess Nazario in the in NBC drama series Shades of Blue with Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta.

The actress and mom of two, who recently teamed up with Cue Vapor System, talked to Parade.com.

When did you know you had to be an actress?

Drea de Matteo: I went to the opening of the musical Cats and the Rum Tum Tugger pulled me up on stage. I was a kid. I was petrified! I almost peed on the stage. And I’ve wanted to feel that way for the rest of my life.

You recently teamed up with Cue Vapor System. How would you like to shed new light on vaping?

Drea de Matteo: I come from a family of smokers and started smoking cigarettes when I young. When vaping first became popular I wasn’t really into it. I resisted it for a long time, because I love to smoke and I wasn’t into all the technology.

But now I live with an ex-smoker and he can’t stand the smell. He will not tolerate it. So I had no choice. I had to figure it out and find an alternative. When my girlfriends introduced me to Cue I gave it a try and I absolutely love it. It’s really simple, so I have an easy time using it. And it’s satisfying. I get to choose my nicotine level. I personally go with zero nicotine. I just think of all the vaping options out there, Cue is the best one. I love the choices and how easy it is.

What do you love about doing Shades of Blue?