Spotlight: The Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum (Athens, Greece)

The Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum (ILJM) is located by the Acropolis, in Athens, Greece and is dedicated to the work of Ilias Lalaounis (1920-2013), a world renowned, Greek jewelry designer and entrepreneur. Ilias Lalaounis inspired worldwide goldsmithery production and has trained hundreds of goldsmiths over the course of his career. He was the only jeweler inducted into the prestigious Institut de France, Académie des Beaux-Arts et des Lettres in 1990.

The ILJM was established in 1994 with a focus on metalsmithing and decorative arts. The Museum’s permanent collections include more than 4,500 original works of Ilias Lalaounis. These works were manufactured between 1940-2002 and have been widely exhibited in the US, Europe, and Asia. The Museum’s permanent collections also include international contemporary studio jewelry and historic decorative arts.

Photo courtesy of the ILJM The Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum

Earlier this fall, the American Friends of the Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum (AFILJM) hosted their kick-off event in New York City. During our conversation at this event, Ioanna Lalaounis, the ILJM’s director, and one of the four daughters of Ilias Lalaounis spoke about the importance of enriching the Museum’s permanent collection with works from international and especially American contemporary studio jewelers. For Ioanna Lalaounis, “Jewelry is an imperative artifact in the history of decorative and applied arts. It is an object for the human body, but can be appreciated as a symbol of truth and it is also a reflection of societies and cultures.”

The American Friends of the Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum (AFILJM)

AFILJM was founded to strengthen the ties between the ILJM in Athens and its American Public. AFILIM’s main goals are (a) to promote collaborative relationships with museums and non-profits in the United States, (b) to develop educational and professional programs that will promote educational initiatives examining the history of ancient Greek art through contemporary jewelry, and (c) to participate in funding ILJM projects, such as fellowships, restorations, and educational programs in both the United States and Greece. For Marilena Christodoulou, who is on the board of directors of the AFILJM, what makes the ILJM unique is its focus on jewelry. She noted that “the Museum’s collections have universal appeal and one does not need to be a scholar or curator to appreciate the beauty, craftsmanship, and symbolism of these collections.”

Ilias Lalaounis: Research and Inspiration

The permanent collection of the ILJM is organized around key themes that inspired Ilias Lalaounis’ work. In the beginning of his career, Ilias Lalaounis was interested in “bringing Ancient Greece to the modern world” notes Ioanna Lalaounis. More than fourteen collections were inspired by Ilias’ research on the most important periods of ancient Greek art, from the Cycladic to the Byzantine period. With exquisite craftsmanship, the designer sought to revive ancient designs in modern forms. The inspiration ranges from Minoan seal stones and Hellenistic tomb jewelry to the architectural monuments of the Byzantine era.

Photo courtesy of the ILJM Lion-Head Cuff Bracelet - Classical-Hellenistic Collection, 1957

Lila Lalaounis, the widow of Ilias, also spoke to me about his extensive and systematic research before starting any new series. Ilias was very interested in the visual elements manifested in artifacts from various cultures, such as for example, the Chinese and Japanese cultures. And he was particularly interested in visual elements that were common with those found in Greek artifacts.

In the 1970’s, Lalaounis’ research on the technological and scientific advancements of the times significantly influenced his works. Specifically, the technological achievements in the fields of astronomy and medicine were a key inspiration for the designer and lead to the development and design of some of his most well-known series, such as Motion in Space.

Photo courtesy of the ILJM Leo Constellation Necklace - Motion in Space Collection, 1974

ILJM: Research, Residencies, and Educational Programs

Learning and research are critical to the ILJM’s mission and “we are very interested in bringing art historians and art professionals to the museum and facilitate their research,” Ioanna Lalaounis explains. Ioanna also highlighted the Museum’s priorities: to educate various audiences on jewelry making and its history and on the various functions of jewelry throughout history. ILJM has already developed residencies and educational programs. The Artist’s Studio is an interactive metalsmithing workshop focusing on promoting contemporary studio jewelry. Artists in residence offer demonstrations of traditional and modern metalsmithing techniques and jewelry conservation techniques. Visitors can experience hands-on tutorials and interact with the artists in residence. In the Artist’s Traditional Crafts Studio, artists in residence focus on combining traditional techniques with non-precious materials and new forms for contemporary studio jewelry. During this residency, artists experiment with various materials, such as textiles, ceramics, wood, leather, recycled materials, and plastics. The Hephaistos Summer School is an accredited two-week long program offering a variety of classes on the history and archaeology of jewelry and the technology of classical and contemporary jewelry. The program includes lectures on current topics such as illicit trafficking of cultural artifacts and production challenges in jewelry design. It also includes study visits to selected Athenian museums and sites and hands on tours to jewelry workshops.

Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum, Karyatidon 4a-Kallisperi 12, Acropolis 11742, Athens, Greece www.lalaounis-jewelrymuseum.gr

The American Friends of the Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum https://www.afiljm.org/