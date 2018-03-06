How To Make Spring's Boldest Trends Actually Wearable

With warmer weather just around the corner, we’re itching to ditch our winter coats and boots in favor of some lighter, brighter wardrobe staples.

According to the spring 2018 runways, this year it’s all about bold, graphic florals, rainbow hues, plastic and/or vinyl pieces, exaggerated sportswear and plenty of sheer fabrics. The thing is, when trends appear on the runway, they don’t always seem wearable or even accessible to those who aren’t models.

The key is to adapt the trends to fit your personal style and comfort zone. Not into wearing sequins from head-to-toe but love the sparkle? Dip your toes into the trend with a sequined skirt or embellished shoe. Love sheer dresses but not ready to show the world all your undergarments? Try layering sheer pieces over other articles of clothing, or try a sheer top with pants and a jacket to keep things a little more conservative.

To help provide you with some real-world inspiration, we compiled a list of seven of the season’s top trends. We’ve shown them on the runway, and then you can use our slider tool to see what they can look like off the runway. Check them out below:

Tons Of Tulle

Seen on the runways at Oscar de la Renta, Brognano and Fausto Puglisi.

Sheer Delight

Seen on the runways at Dior, Christopher Kane and Jeremy Scott

Bold Florals

As seen on the runways at Kenzo, Marc Jacobs and Marni.

Rainbow Brights

Seen on the runways at Dolce & Gabbana, Libertine and Vionnet.

So Many Sequins

Seen on the runways at Marc Jacobs, Jeremy Scott and Gucci.

Life In Plastic

As seen on the runways at Anya Hindmarch, Chanel and Calvin Klein.

Haute Sportswear