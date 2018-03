Pinterest

Pampas grass is one of those things that you've probably seen, but not had a name for -- until now. This feathery foliage is having a big moment right now, as searches for it have increased a whopping 500 percent since last year. Be warned, it's rather hard to come by artificial pampas grass leaves. Pop a few faux pampas grass stems into a longneck bottle to display on your mantelpiece, or buy a vase filled with artificial pampas grass to use as a centerpiece.