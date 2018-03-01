Most of us view spring as a time to organize our closets, rearrange our living rooms, and (perhaps in a moment of wild energy) deep clean our bathrooms. But, spring is also the perfect time of year to ditch the thick linens and dark colors of winter and instead replace them with breathable fabrics and airy colors.

That’s why, when our friends at Pinterest passed along the home trends they’re eyeing for spring 2018, we were thrilled to see easy-to-pull-off looks like faux fronds and fringe pillows topping the list.

If you’re looking for some home refresh inspiration, take a cue from the seven spring home trends on our radar: