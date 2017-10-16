Spurs Coach Greg Popovich Eviscerates Trump For Not Calling Families Of Dead Soldiers

Spurs coach Greg Popovich criticized Trump for not calling the families of the four soldiers who died in Niger during an interview.

“I’ve been amazed and disappointed by so much of what this president had said, and his approach to running this country, which seems to be one of just a never ending divisiveness,” he stated. “But his comments today about those who have lost loved ones in times of war and his lies that previous Presidents Obama and Bush never contacted their families, is so beyond the pale, I almost don’t have the words.”

President Trump responded to criticism of him for not calling the families of dead soldiers by claiming that past Presidents had not called or spoke to families of dead soldiers. This was a complete lie, which has set off quite a few of President Obama’s staff members to respond.

Popovich said that not only is Trump a ‘pathological liar’, but also that he is ‘unfit intellectually, emotionally, and psychologically.”

“We have a pathological liar in the White House: unfit intellectually, emotionally, and psychologically to hold this office and the whole world knows it, especially those around him every day,” he went on. “The people who work with this president should be ashamed because they know it better than anyone just how unfit he is, and yet they choose to do nothing about it. This is their shame most of all.”

The San Antonio Spurs coach also called Turmp a ‘soulless coward’, not holding back any dislike for the President.