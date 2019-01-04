WEIRD NEWS
01/04/2019 03:06 am ET

Wanton Squirrel Scarfs Egg Roll As Twitter Drools

Rodents rule.
headshot
By Mary Papenfuss

Only in New York would a squirrel be so used to take-out that he clearly knows his way around an egg roll. 

Twitter user WhatIsNY captured the self-possessed rodent daintily snacking on his treat in a tree and posted the video online. The squirrel instantly became a viral hit, complete with his own hashtag: #EggRollSquirrel.

Fans with growling stomachs thought he definitely was on to something:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Mary Papenfuss
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

New York New York Squirrel Egg Roll
Wanton Squirrel Scarfs Egg Roll As Twitter Drools
CONVERSATIONS