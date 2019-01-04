Wanton Squirrel Scarfs Egg Roll As Twitter Drools

Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Heo30oe8w3

Only in New York would a squirrel be so used to take-out that he clearly knows his way around an egg roll.

Twitter user WhatIsNY captured the self-possessed rodent daintily snacking on his treat in a tree and posted the video online. The squirrel instantly became a viral hit, complete with his own hashtag: #EggRollSquirrel.

Fans with growling stomachs thought he definitely was on to something:

Forgot the sauce. — Stacey Ford (@Miss_Kitty52) January 3, 2019

Uber Eats finally got the location right. It's tough texting without thumbs. — Karen Petronis (@klpbirds) January 2, 2019

Pizza Rat has been upstaged by Eggroll Squirrel!! — Beth Figuls (@bethfiguls) January 3, 2019

a true New York squirrel would have a drawer full of duck sauce packets. — S (@vidiot_) January 3, 2019

i can hear his little arteries hardening — DiogenesVeritas (@robod305) January 3, 2019

The squirrel hid the Styrofoam container with his pork fried rice on the other side of the tree so he wouldn’t get a sanitation ticket or scolded by a progressive mayor. — Neil Schimler (@SchimlerNeil) January 3, 2019

little dude gotta be a legend in the wood. — Shawn Bell (@ShawnBell) January 3, 2019

It's a new fusion restaurant — Marcus AureliUS (@UnacceptableOne) January 3, 2019