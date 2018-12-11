Squirrel Is So Excited For UPS Delivery That He Can't Keeps His Paws To Himself

Everyone gets excited for packages... even squirrels.

A UPS worker was startled by a curious squirrel during a delivery in Chicago last week ― and he handled it like a pro.

“I was just there bobbing my head jamming to music, and all of a sudden I felt a tug. It startled me,” UPS driver Oscar Luciano told CBS 2 in Chicago. “I felt like Snow White with all her animal friends.”

Luciano said he didn’t think anyone would believe him, but as it turns out, the entire encounter was caught on camera.