Squirrel Is So Excited For UPS Delivery That He Can't Keeps His Paws To Himself

“I felt like Snow White with all her animal friends."
By Ed Mazza

Everyone gets excited for packages... even squirrels.

A UPS worker was startled by a curious squirrel during a delivery in Chicago last week ― and he handled it like a pro.

“I was just there bobbing my head jamming to music, and all of a sudden I felt a tug. It startled me,” UPS driver Oscar Luciano told CBS 2 in Chicago. “I felt like Snow White with all her animal friends.” 

Luciano said he didn’t think anyone would believe him, but as it turns out, the entire encounter was caught on camera.

Check it out above. 

 

(h/t Boing Boing)

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
