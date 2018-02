A plucky squirrel was inches away from meeting its maker at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Saturday morning.

Austrian snowboarder Daniela Ulbing narrowly avoided striking the critter after it bounded onto the course during the women’s parallel giant slalom heat.

Perhaps even more incredibly, Ulbing maintained her composure enough to win the race. The close call sparked plenty of reaction on Twitter:

You say "Squirrel Avoids Snowboarder," I say "Squirrel Olympics Feature Different Sports" — John Mangrum (@jwmangrum) February 24, 2018

Squirrel runs onto the course in the parallel giant slalom while the athletes are in full flight. #pyeongchang2018



It’s alive. Just. pic.twitter.com/ggPMgFz14G — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lou_lewis) February 24, 2018

Close up look of the squirrel. pic.twitter.com/y5T07mlhAt — Carlos Concha (@closgolfing) February 24, 2018

Thats 1 lucky squirrel #PyeongChang2018 — Tom Hockman (@Tom_Hockman) February 24, 2018