The 4-Letter Code You Do NOT Want To See On Your Boarding Pass

Getting through airport security can take forever, but four little letters on your boarding pass are a clue you’re in for even more screening.

I’m SSSS on EVERY flight. Special treatment includes @TSA feeling & squeezing you & every single item in the luggage pic.twitter.com/O2K5KPx0Zt — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) August 5, 2017

Today, the “SSSS” code is printed on travelers’ boarding passes if they appear on an FBI counterterrorism watchlist called the Selectee List, England said. Others are assigned the “SSSS” code at random.

“Secure Flight is a risk-based passenger prescreening program that enhances security by identifying low and high-risk passengers before they arrive at the airport by matching their names against trusted traveler lists and watchlists,” England told HuffPost.

Again I've been "randomly" selected for secondary security screening SSSS printed on JFK boarding pass. Funny, not ONE white person selected pic.twitter.com/3RR2XK7opl — Dr. Maryam Ahmad (@Dr_Maryam_90) September 13, 2017

So if you have an #SSSS on your boarding pass you've won the extra security lottery. #TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/6MAH92Pwjc — Kevin Carter (@cloudnull) August 19, 2015

The dreaded SSSS boarding pass. I can assure you they don't stand for Super Special Service Selection. pic.twitter.com/hWPiTnw1SS — Rob Begg (@rbegg) March 2, 2014

Meanwhile, cross your fingers and read up on how to breeze through security with ease.