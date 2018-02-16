The Top 10 Destinations To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Every year on March 17 the Irish (and Irish at heart) around the world celebrate the patron saint of Ireland, Saint Patrick. What began as a religious feast day has since evolved into a globally recognized festival, celebrating Irish culture, dancing, singing, food ― and a whole lot of shamrocks, leprechauns and Guinness. Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, shares the best destinations around the world to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day ― because if anyone knows how to party, it’s the Irish!

For any St. Patrick’s Day fan, a trip to the Emerald Isle is a must. The Irish go all out and celebrate their national holiday with a host of activities. From colorful street carnivals to bustling parades, travelers can rejoice in Ireland’s national celebration of identity, arts and culture. Take a stroll through the capital at night and check out the many iconic buildings illuminated in green, visit an Irish craft beer market, learn some Irish dancing at the Festival Céilí, or watch the Irish university boat races on the Liffey river.

Where to stay: The Temple Bar Inn

Located in Dublin’s famous Temple Bar district, the contemporary Temple Bar Inn is a short walk away from the Dublin Tourism Center, Dublin Castle and the Guinness Storehouse. This is a great choice for travelers wishing to partake in the nation’s festivities. Guests will love the spacious and contemporary rooms and have access to a gym, swimming pool, sauna and steam room.

With more than 150,000 participants, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City is the world’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parade. Revelers can join the march along Fifth Avenue, passing New York attractions such as St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Central Park.

Where to Stay: Fitzpatrick Manhattan

Stay in the heart of New York at the boutique hotel of Fitzpatrick Manhattan. Located just three blocks from Bloomingdale’s and a 10-minute walk from Central Park, the Fitzpatrick Manhattan boasts an ideal location. Wake up to a traditional Irish breakfast for the perfect way to start your St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

With more than 100,000 people expected to take part in the Irish festivities, London has the second largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration outside of New York. Visit the many Irish pubs in London serving a traditional Irish feast of beef stew and offering plenty of Guinness and laughter. Make sure not to miss the iconic St. Patrick’s Day Parade starting in Piccadilly and passing famous landmarks such as The Ritz and Piccadilly Circus, which have been known to turn a shade of green from time to time. The St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Trafalgar Square is also a highlight.

Where to Stay: Hotel Cafe Royal

Hotel Café Royal is an iconic, luxury five-star hotel in the heart of central London. With Mayfair to the west and Soho to the east, the hotel has an unrivaled location within just one mile from Theatreland, Buckingham Palace, Westminster and the British Museum.

Hotel Café Royal is a London landmark itself, comprised of 160 contemporary guestrooms, including 54 suites and seven signature suites. Venture out to the famous shopping scenes of Oxford Street and Bond Street, then after some retail therapy, unwind at the Akasha Holistic Wellbeing Center with its selection of indulgent spa treatments, a gym, pool, sauna and steam room.

Round off your evening with an assortment of dining options, from casual all-day dining at the Ten Room to extravagance at The Club at Café Royal. Savor mouth-watering cocktails at the stylish Green Bar or sip British afternoon tea at the Oscar Wilde Bar.

If London’s a bit too far away for you to travel, venture to the city of Chicago for an all-out celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Irish taverns are bustling, joyful people are singing and dancing in the street, and even the Chicago River sparkles a brilliant shade of emerald green. Families will love the vibrant and bustling Downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade, full of colorful floats, marching bands and Irish dancers.

Where to Stay: Staypineapple at The Alise Chicago

The exquisite Staypineapple at The Alise Chicago was designed by renowned architect Daniel Burnham, with beautiful mosaic floors and marble ceilings oozing luxury, class and style. Select suites offer stunning views of Millennium Park and Lake Michigan, and the hotel is ideally located for shopping on the famous Michigan Avenue. Guests can enjoy an onsite fitness center, yoga and a bicycle rental service to explore the beauty of Chicago. After a fun-packed day of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, guests will love the adventurous and contemporary cuisine at the The Alise Chicago, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and serving a selection of premium cocktails.

Travelers visiting Paris for St. Patrick’s Day will not be disappointed in the city’s impressive supply of Irish pubs. For those traveling with young children or those who are simply young at heart, skip the pubs and enjoy a spectacular fireworks display at Disneyland Paris. Watch the famous amusement park come to life with a musical celebration, and take pictures with your favorite Disney characters in their customized St. Patrick’s Day costumes.

Where to Stay: Apartments Du Louvre

Set in a quiet street in Les Halles, Apartments Du Louvre offers a fully-equipped kitchen and is ideally located just 650 yards from the Louvre Museum. This is a great destination for travelers interested in food, shopping and museums.

As the country’s most Irish-American city, Boston is one of the best places to be for St. Patrick’s Day. Visitors can grab a drink or some corned beef and cabbage at the local Irish pubs, hop on a bar crawl, catch The Dropkick Murphys perform, or take a guided walking trail along the Boston Irish Heritage Trail.

Where to Stay: Newbury Guest House

Located in Boston’s Back Bay district, the Newbury Guest House consists of three connected town homes with free Wi-Fi, a 24-hour front desk, a 37-inch flat-screen and mini-refrigerators in each room. Guests can explore the shops and restaurants along Newbury Street and at the Prudential Center, or walk to the Boston Commons or the famous Fenway Park.

The Irish community of Brussels will once again take over the Parc Cinquantenaire for an array of Irish sports, such as Gaelic football, hurling and camogie, and a traditional parade. What was meant to be a one-off celebration in the Parc Cinquantenaire was such a hit that it has now been celebrated in Brussels for the past 10 years.

Where to Stay: The Dominican

The Dominican is a welcoming boutique hotel offering spacious rooms, a spa, a sauna and a Turkish steam bath. After a day of celebration and festivities, regain some energy with a wholesome lunch or dinner in the Grand Lounge, which faces the beautiful courtyard and serves a selection of exotic cocktails. Celebrators will love The Dominican’s ideal location, with just a five-minute walk from Brussels Central Station, which connects you to all the festivities.

With one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the world, Savannah is the perfect place to be on St. Patrick’s Day. Each year thousands flood the cobblestone streets to watch traditional Irish dancing and professional bagpipers, eat delicious food, and drink. Plus, travelers can stop by Forsyth Park’s fountain to see the water dyed an emerald green.

Where to Stay: Hotel Indigo Savannah Historic District

The historic 1851-era Savannah Hotel Indigo lies in the heart of Savannah’s historic district. Perched on the corner of Bay and Jefferson streets, the charming boutique hotel combines modern luxury and contemporary design with southern hospitality and charm. Each room includes cable TV, a refrigerator, a microwave and a coffee machine, and the hotel has a fitness and business center.

For any music lover, a trip to Amsterdam for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are a must. Held in the heart of Amsterdam at the welcoming Splendor Amsterdam music center, travelers can enjoy a two-day Irish music festival ― the only celebration of Irish culture in the Netherlands. Expect classical, pop, and jazz music, as well as Irish dancing, music workshops and traditional Irish foods.

Where to Stay: Pulitzer Amsterdam

The newly restored Pulitzer Amsterdam is a luxury hotel along the famous Prinsengracht and Keizersgracht canals. Combining traditional and modern Dutch design, the hotel offers 225 unique guest rooms and extraordinary suites. Guests can enjoy modern and classic dishes with a Dutch twist at the Jansz restaurant or enjoy cocktails in a chic atmosphere at Pulitzer’s Bar. Famous nearby attractions include the Anne Frank House, Dam Square, Central Station and the Jordaan neighborhood.

San Diego has its own variety of fun on St. Patrick’s Day. Grab some green pints of beer at a pub, enjoy the all-day ShamROCK party with Irish bands, or walk along the Gaslamp Quarter, which transforms into an emerald isle with rolling hills of green astro-turf.

Where to Stay: Humphreys Half Moon Inn

Situated on secluded Shelter Island, Humphreys Half Moon Inn is an intimate resort-style property with waterfront and marina views. The tropical hotel is a hidden oasis, offering guests spacious rooms with large windows, a seasonal outdoor concert venue, an outdoor pool with pool-side bar and a restaurant open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Inn is also located near popular landmarks, such as the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld and downtown Gaslamp Quarter.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated that The Temple Bar Inn is located on O’Connell Street in Dublin. It is in fact located on Fleet Street in the city’s Temple Bar district.